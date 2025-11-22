Errors, bugs, questions - page 2975
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Greetings all, such a question why SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) returns 0?
PCM on the symbol in Market Watch, Specification. Looked it up, there isn't this parameter there.
Comment outputs completely different lengths (visually) for exactly the same length
Code:
How can you output lines withComment so that they are visually the same length? For example, I want to output a table of three columns so that the columns are exactly vertical.
Comment outputs completely different lengths (visually) for exactly the same length
Code:
How can you output lines withComment so that they are visually the same length? For example, I want to output a table that has three columns so that the columns are equally spaced vertically.
monospaced font
monospaced font
Only, unfortunately, the font for Comment does not change. It uses the system font, no options. I found this out later in the forum. So we'll have to make do with labels.
Only, unfortunately, the font for Comment does not change.
You could swap the system font. but yes, it's better to make a self-made one.
Comment outputs completely different lengths (visually) for exactly the same length
Code:
How can you output lines withComment so that they are visually the same length? For example, I want to output a table that has three columns so that the columns are equally spaced vertically.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Indicators: ClosingLots
Alexey Viktorov, 2019.03.08 17:58
The indicator is almost completely rewritten. Now its code can be used as a sample for working with OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and resources.
Of course, it's not cartoons using iCanvas Nikolai Semko, but it's better than using simple OBJ_LABEL
This indicator has the same principle as the canva. It also works based on OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL. And I have some developments on the basis of canvas. But this method requires constant resource refreshing which is not very good for the application's performance, if the text is often displayed. And I have a very resource-intensive application. But it spends resources on a payload. So, the label variant seems to me the most economical in terms of CPU resource consumption.
Only, unfortunately, the font for Comment does not change. It uses the system font, no options. I found this out later on the forum. So we'll have to make do with labels.
If you're not squeamish about other people's bibbles, you can use this example:
Thank you! The indicators on iCanvas are impressive. But it's still the same Canvas with all the above disadvantages.
Thank you! The indicators on iCanvas are impressive. But it's still the same Canvas with all the above disadvantages.