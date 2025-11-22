Errors, bugs, questions - page 2970

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Alain Verleyen:

Error with derived structure where no new data is added when saving / loading from file.

Try removing the Set method. Anddo the loading in the same sequence as saving!

uint read1  = FileReadStruct(handle,base[0],sizeof1);
uint read3  = FileReadStruct(handle,derived[0],sizeof3);
[Deleted]  
Mihail Matkovskij:

Try removing the Set method. Anddo the loading in the same sequence as saving!

There is no need to try anything.

This is a compiler error and should be fixed.

 
Koldun Zloy:

There's no need to try anything.

I wonder what's causing the failure... Adding methods or the fact that the structure was inherited...

[Deleted]  
Mihail Matkovskij:

I wonder what's causing the failure... The addition of methods or the fact that the structure was inherited...

Most likely, the optimizer went overboard.

 
Koldun Zloy:

The optimiser is probably overdoing it.

Anybody can over-optimise. Nevertheless, the functions are not completely out of order... Therefore, the bug can be bypassed as long as it is fixed.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Pictures can be inserted using the button or attached using the button.

There were links to the videos available through the link.

Why have you deleted them? Unnecessary information?

 

Hi. There is an error in MetaTester. If I use a DLL in the EA, it only runs once, after which the testing agent hangs and cannot be tested again until I forcibly terminate the metatester64.exe process in Task Manager. And during optimization only the first process metatester64.exe hangs, the rest work normally. An error appears in the logs:

DS 0 11:28:23.118 Tester expert file added: Experts\BollingerBands\BollingerMT4MT5 v0.13.ex5. 160148 bytes loaded
JS 2 11:28:23.120 Tester file Libraries\ParserIni.dll write error [32]
OK 2 11:28:23.120 Tester requested data synchronization error
PO 0 11:28:23.121 127.0.0.1 prepare for shutdown

Moreover, the error occurs when importing the DLL, even if the DLL functions are not called in the Expert Advisor.

Occasionally this error does not occur and the agent does not hang.

Used dll: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11120 (There is one for MT5 64 bit in archive).

1

2

ParserIni.dll v4.2.11.0
ParserIni.dll v4.2.11.0
  • www.mql5.com
Библиотека предназначена для работы с INI-файлами.
 
Andrey Sokolov:

Editor's bug with extra space

https://photos.app.goo.gl/CK2KSZaKVRKMCz1S8

here's how the bug disappears

https://photos.app.goo.gl/bSPtMDL4MKSKpbFP6

copy of uncompilable, as in the example


same problem in mt5

The MQL5 compiler does not evaluate unicode characters - all characters with a code greater than 127 are considered as letters (don't get stuck - this can change).

Do not use non-breaking spaces (character code 0xC2a0).

Документация по MQL5: Общие функции / TranslateKey
Документация по MQL5: Общие функции / TranslateKey
  • www.mql5.com
TranslateKey - Общие функции - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:

Error in binary search for a value in a sorted array:

Result:

Instead of 2 it should be 3

Thank you for the message.

The error has been corrected

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting and Humorous

Valeriy Yastremskiy, 2021.02.22 16:47

I guess it goes here)

I have an open window in 4Q tester. I have been here more than a couple of weeks. I start the terminal, and see in this window tick chart)))) I got it on 1320 terminal, typical 7.0. I have a good view on it.)

weird tic

If I have a slippery tick chart, it will show on the chart. I cannot reproduce it. The chart on the notic lives by itself in the tick mode.
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