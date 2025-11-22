Errors, bugs, questions - page 2970
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Error with derived structure where no new data is added when saving / loading from file.
Try removing the Set method. Anddo the loading in the same sequence as saving!
Try removing the Set method. Anddo the loading in the same sequence as saving!
There is no need to try anything.
This is a compiler error and should be fixed.
There's no need to try anything.
I wonder what's causing the failure... Adding methods or the fact that the structure was inherited...
I wonder what's causing the failure... The addition of methods or the fact that the structure was inherited...
Most likely, the optimizer went overboard.
The optimiser is probably overdoing it.
Anybody can over-optimise. Nevertheless, the functions are not completely out of order... Therefore, the bug can be bypassed as long as it is fixed.
Pictures can be inserted using the button or attached using the button.
There were links to the videos available through the link.
Why have you deleted them? Unnecessary information?
Hi. There is an error in MetaTester. If I use a DLL in the EA, it only runs once, after which the testing agent hangs and cannot be tested again until I forcibly terminate the metatester64.exe process in Task Manager. And during optimization only the first process metatester64.exe hangs, the rest work normally. An error appears in the logs:
Moreover, the error occurs when importing the DLL, even if the DLL functions are not called in the Expert Advisor.
Occasionally this error does not occur and the agent does not hang.
Used dll: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11120 (There is one for MT5 64 bit in archive).
Editor's bug with extra space
https://photos.app.goo.gl/CK2KSZaKVRKMCz1S8
here's how the bug disappears
https://photos.app.goo.gl/bSPtMDL4MKSKpbFP6
copy of uncompilable, as in the example
same problem in mt5
The MQL5 compiler does not evaluate unicode characters - all characters with a code greater than 127 are considered as letters (don't get stuck - this can change).
Do not use non-breaking spaces (character code 0xC2a0).
Error in binary search for a value in a sorted array:
Result:
Instead of 2 it should be 3
Thank you for the message.
The error has been corrected
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Valeriy Yastremskiy, 2021.02.22 16:47
I guess it goes here)
I have an open window in 4Q tester. I have been here more than a couple of weeks. I start the terminal, and see in this window tick chart)))) I got it on 1320 terminal, typical 7.0. I have a good view on it.)