Errors, bugs, questions - page 2981

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fxsaber:
Share something interesting in the QB.

To all those who have read.

 

fxsaber:
Поделитесь в КБ чем-нибудь интересным.

fxsaber:

To all those who have read.

Interested in what direction?

 
Mihail Matkovskij:

Maybe the problem is with the EA you are testing...? Does the tester work well with other EAs?

It doesn't depend too much on the Expert Advisor. Some EAs don't start at all, some start with errors like these.


2021.03.10 15:38:35.908 Core 1 75 Mb not available

2021.03.10 15:38:35.908 Core 1 not enough available memory, 4145 Mb used, 1340 Mb available, maximal available block is 51 Mb

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Interesting in which direction?

Whatever it takes. I myself post in different directions.

 
Hello, Could you please tell me how to change the settings for signal copying? When I paid, the system automatically started copying trader's trades to my account! I didn't set the slippage and percentage of deposit settings!
 
fxsaber:

As it happens. I myself post on a variety of fronts.

What's interesting for me doesn't have to be interesting for you. Just the opposite...

On one of the forums they decided to collect interesting indicators in one thread............... This thread has turned into a household waste dump with the appropriate flavour...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

What's interesting for me doesn't have to be interesting for you. Nor does it have to be the other way round...

I asked you to post something interesting, not to discuss the subjectivity of the criterion for assessing interestingness.

 
olmer:

It doesn't depend too much on the expert. Some EAs don't start at all, some start with errors like these.


2021.03.10 15:38:35.908 Core 1 75 Mb not available

2021.03.10 15:38:35.908 Core 1 not enough available memory, 4145 Mb used, 1340 Mb available, maximal available block is 51 Mb

Check the memory. It feels like there are holes
 

Hello.

For several years I have been looking at the same picture, I thought I would get used to it, but I won't! This bug is very annoying!

Error in the incorrect display of deal history on the chart, when partially closing a position!

Looks quite illogical, VERY please fix it in the next update!

Thanks in advance!


 

Hello all! Just started to learn how to write a simple trading robot from the examples of YouTube videos. I want to write a script to open the first buy order, and it must open if I have no other open orders, the script wrote this, but the order does not open, please tell me where the error is!


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