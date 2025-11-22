Errors, bugs, questions - page 2969
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Is there any way to know that MQL-program was started as a result of terminal start (i.e. automatically at the beginning of session) and not interactively by user?
You can write to the reason file at OnDeinit and load it at startup. If the loadedreason wasREASON_CLOSE, then the program was loaded as a result of terminal start(because it was terminated as a result of closing it). If it's not there or different, then different...
Try the patched version of the ControlsPlus windows and controls library from this article. There, the rubberization was supported automatically.
Thanks, but that's not it, at all. Need to tweak code that works on SB
Editor's bug with extra space
https://photos.app.goo.gl/CK2KSZaKVRKMCz1S8
here's how the bug disappears
https://photos.app.goo.gl/bSPtMDL4MKSKpbFP6
copy of uncompilable, as in the example
same problem in mt5
Thanks, but that's not it, at all. We need to tweak the code that works on the SB.
What do you mean it's not the same at all? I offered to take the patched SB version, which solved the above problem. Well, you're the boss.
Can anyone share a handy windows/chart manager? Need alphabetical sorting of list, contextual search, hierarchical display of all loaded EAs, scripts, indicators; fast switching.
Perhaps F2 in the Terminal of a fresh build will partly help.
What do you mean it's not the same at all? I suggested taking the patched version of the SB, which solved the problem. Well, the boss is the boss.
You have to carry it everywhere, and the SB is always there. That's the key "wrong".
What you need is a variant of the edit with an SB.
Editor bug with extra space
***
here's how that bug disappears.
***
copy of uncompilable, as in the example
same problem in mt5
Pictures are inserted using the button or attached using the button .
Despite what the documentation says, GlobalVariableCheck () does not change the access time.
Возвращаемое значение
Returns the time of the last access to the specified global variable. Accessing the variable for a value, e.g. using GlobalVariableGet() and GlobalVariableCheck(), also changes the last access time. To get the error information, call GetLastError().
Fix either the documentation or the behaviour of the function.
Error with derived structure, where no new data is added when saving / loading from file.
2021.02.22 12:52:11.193 FileAndStructIssue (EURUSD,D1) Read 1: 12 2: 20 3: 0 (error 4003) Total: 32