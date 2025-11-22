Errors, bugs, questions - page 2972
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Error with derived structure where no new data is added when saving / loading from file.
Thank you for your message.
The error has been corrected
Good afternoon everyone . What a question. I copy two signals on MT4 accounts. But when the computer is off, only one account works. When I switch the computer on and switch accounts to MT4, then the second account starts working too. With VPS all is normal. Ihave my ownvirtual server. Please advise what the problem is. I need to leave the computer on or put two MT4 terminals, but I have no idea how to do this. I understand that the account that was included in MT4 works. I want to add a couple of accounts, now I can't imagine how to do it .... I should add that I have two different MT4 folders now. But still when I turn off my computer one of the signals is not copied until I turn on mt4
On a tablet on Yandex.Maps the gesture:
On the MetaTrader chart, it is vice versa, gesture
Why do you need your own special way when there are already established, logically sound rules?
There is an error with the chart functions when a window is open on a symbol that the broker does not have.
Playback:
Stopped manually after 10 minutes, otherwise it is stuck forever.
Is it correct that non-seller signals are available in the Terminal?
I've noticed since some beta build that the visual tester window hangs permanently, no test (update),disconnect after a minute, and the window remains "unresponsive".
Also on build 2815. Tried different EAs on different modes, what is wrong?
I've noticed since some beta build that the visual tester window hangs permanently, no test (update),disconnect after a minute, and the window remains "unresponsive".
Also on build 2815. I have checked different Expert Advisors in different modes, what is wrong?
Look for the problem on your machine.
Look for the problem on your car.
Yeah, I did some digging and found it straight away, thanks. Thought it was related to the beta version.
MT5 has native support for .NET libraries.
Does this work for .NET version 5?
Dear developers, please check if <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> is correct what:
not:
???