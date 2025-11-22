Errors, bugs, questions - page 2978
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you're a known forum user who has done a lot. you should expect inadequate people to argue with you for nothing (it's important to have your nickname around to see if anyone notices) just for self-praise
Thank you Alexei, of course. :)) But I don't think I've done much. My time hasn't come yet. :)))
Michael, by the way, has a rating higher than mine almost twice. And judging by his products, it is clear that he is not a novice with graphics either. It's just that, really, sometimes people do not understand each other because of their different frame of reference, motivations and system of definitions.
Completely lost your train of thought.
I guess we just speak different languages.
The logical chain is supposed to form from these messages:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page2977#comment_21196337 , not only for you, but also for anyone who reads them. But after re-reading it again, it doesn't add up for me. I think it's the same for everybody... So if you don't want to make it clear, Nicolai, you really shouldn't waste your time accusing me of not understanding your posts or your lack of logic. I seem to have logic, but not telepathic powers...
A logical chain should be formed from these messages:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page2977#comment_21196337 , not only for you, but for anyone who reads them. But after re-reading it all again, it doesn't add up for me. I think everyone has the same story... So if you don't want to make it clear, Nicolai, you really shouldn't waste your time accusing me of not understanding your posts or your lack of logic. I seem to have logic, but not telepathic abilities....
fudge. I gave a specific question a specific answer and here we go. Yes - I pass.
Really, why waste time to prove what...? That"mql5 and c++ performance measurements" will show that Meta Trader outputs graphics using WinAPI...? I don't know what Nikolay meant by that... But that's what I understood from his posts. And if I've got it right, it's definitely not worth spending time on! Because this is just nonsense...
It's no good making statements or refuting someone's opinion without doing any tests and measurements.
I've been following Nikolay's thread "Kanvas is cool" since the moment of its creation and have read all the results of tests and measurements. That's why I told him about the uselessness of the dialogue with you. Your position of "assuage**** not to give in" is noticeable in other threads as well.
Good afternoon my friends.
I am interested to know if I am the only one who does not understand how to use MT5 tester or there is an mfrbt?
- My question is, is it possible to change spread, although there is a little-known menu where it is shown?
- The information is so scattered on different charts and windows that it cannot be gathered in one head.
For example, the chart does not show the volume when you put the mouse cursor over it.
- Why does the report start as a backtest?
All in all, this tester looks like it was created by some smart guy who does not know what the previous version of MT4 is - there is no continuity and has little understanding of testing.
The general feeling is that this tester is useless.
Or am I mistaken?
I wish I could communicate with them, with those who created this miracle...
Good afternoon my friends.
I am interested to know if I am the only one who does not understand how to use MT5 tester or there is an mfrbt?
- My question is, is it possible to change spread, although there is a little-known menu where it is shown?
- The information is so scattered on different charts and windows that it cannot be gathered in one head.
For example, the chart does not show the volume when you put the mouse cursor over it.
- Why does the report start as a backtest?
All in all, this tester looks like it was created by some smart guy who does not know what the previous version of MT4 is - there is no continuity and has little understanding of testing.
The general feeling is that this tester is useless.
Or am I mistaken?
I wish I could talk to them, to those who created this miracle...
Alone. Learn the basics.
It's not good to claim or refute someone else's opinion without doing any tests and measurements.
I've been following Nikolai's "Canvas is cool" thread since it was created and have read all the test and measurement results. That's why I told him about the uselessness of the dialogue with you. Your stance of "assumption**** not to give in" is noticeable in other threads as well.
I too have looked at Nikolai's work, using his own library. I like it. But what's that got to do with it...? It's just that the previous dialogue lost its logic because Nikolai started talking vaguely... And I didn't understand what he meant. You told him "it's not worth wasting your time...". I said, indeed, not worth it, by virtue of losing the point of the conversation... Or, you should clarify the conversation...! But why you keep getting offended is not clear to me... Even though the messages weren't addressed to you at all. You probably have a temper, a temper... "You've got a temper" without getting to the bottom of what's going on.
Has anyone encountered such a problem during testing that the terminal says that there is not enough disk space, but there is enough disk space?
What does the terminal say in the logbook when stratting?
There should be something like that.
What does the terminal say in the logbook when stratting?
It should say something like this.
It says this
2021.03.09 17:48:18.757 Terminal Windows 10 build 19041, Intel Core i7-3820 @ 3.60GHz, 5 / 11 Gb memory, 317 / 475 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+3