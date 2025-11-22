Errors, bugs, questions - page 2973
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Dear developers, please check if <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> is correct:
Technically there is no error. In this case virtual is implied, even if not explicitly specified
Technically, there is no error. In this case virtual is implied, even if not explicitly stated
Thank you. But I would like some syntactic uniformity. After all, we already have one, for example:
The Market folder is full of experts
but I can only test the first 6
What is wrong and what should I do?
CryptDecode(CRYPT_BASE64 error
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CryptEncodeA function creates a line that CryptDecodeA cannot decode and generates error "4029" in MT4, "4006" in MT5
Log line: vj9jDk+GxxB4W1zQc4/rC4OPvttMcgcF5ZFVC7m7l50=
If you remove the last "="-then it decrypts and there is no error.
In this case, php decrypts normally and correctly:
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We encrypt the same line on the server: "indicator_chart_window"
We get the result:"vj9jDk+GxxB4W1zQc4/rC54fEtkLAsAONkyeprqmMlw="
Insert this line into the mql code and error again - remove the last "=" and everything works fine.
---
Put some random encryption key, the server got the string: "8CpXr3OlVlVhGs41syHA0+HqZKnatswQjRWn2fKYN4qN4=="
Inserted the string in the mql-code - error, removed one "=" leaving only one - worked fine (what was the key that created the string with two equals - could not reproduce)
I want an answer, maybe I'm doing something wrong!
No memory freeing during optimisation.
The screenshot shows memory consumption when using only one agent during optimization:
The bug is related to a similar design as below in the code, the bug doesn't show up here:
Any thoughts on this?
The Market folder is full of experts
but I can only test the first 6
What is wrong and what should I do?
This is a four. Reached the limit of the number.
Why is test.mq5 compiled instead of test.mqproj ? while thetest.mqproj projectis closed
Is it possible to upload a png file to MQL/Images folder in codebase?
The png files seem to be allowed, but for some reason they are not sent to the server - after submitting the form the png files are not in the uploaded list.
That's a four. Reached the limit.
Thank you, Artem. The cleansing has helped.
Is it possible to upload a png file to MQL/Images folder in codebase?
The png files seem to be allowed, but for some reason they are not sent to the server - after submitting the form the png files are not in the uploaded list.
I'll add more. I have archived all the files like with EasyAndFastGUI (https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19703) and uploaded them to MQL5/Images. The zip file has been registered on the server, but the compilation is still not successful - the server says it doesn't see the resource files. Question: How did EasyAndFastGUI compile?
Or do I have to ask the moderators to manually push the submit again(https://www.mql5.com/en/code/33770/ - publicly unavailable)?