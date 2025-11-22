Errors, bugs, questions - page 2968
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You have an invalid deletion! Your code:
As you delete each item, the list gets smaller! That's why you should do it like this:
Or even simpler:
Thank you for your answer. The problem is still adding items
Decided to find out how much 2 agents in MQL5 Cloud Network service will earn in order to build an iron with a multi-core processor in the future. I added the agents using Agent Manager. Seems to have added them fine.
Nothing seems to besuspicious... I logged into my MQL5.COM account. I have seen the agents created in my account under "Agents". I also found two services, MetaTester-1 and MetaTester-2 in the task manager. But for half a day there is no tasks for agents. Everything is null. Why don't agents work?
And now I see that all agents were deleted from my office.
Services MetaTester-1 andMetaTester-2 in Task Managershows and in Agent Manager. However, Agent Manager shows that the services are disabled. And they are not in the cabinet, even though they were there yesterday... What is the reason for such behavior of MQL5 Cloud Network?
And now I see that the agents have been deleted in my cabinet.
The services MetaTester-1 andMetaTester-2 in the Task Managershows and in the Agent Manager. However, the Agent Manager shows that the services are disabled. And they are not in the Cabinet, even though they were there yesterday... What is the reason for MQL5 Cloud Network to behave this way?
No one is deleted - uncheck this box...
No one has gone anywhere - uncheck the box ...
А... Right! My agents have zero activity...
Help me solve the problem with the size of the content, I can't get it to change. When the chart window is resized, it has to be resized in height.
And scrolling is lost whenOnCalculate() is triggered again
Help me solve the problem with the size of the content, I can't get it to change. When the chart window is resized, it has to be resized in height.
And scroll is lost whenOnCalculate() is triggered again.
Try the patched version of the ControlsPlus windows and controls library described in this article. The rubber properties are automatically supported there.
Is there a way to find out that the MQL program is started as a result of terminal start (i.e. automatically at the beginning of the session) and not interactively by the user?
Services, without a loop.
When the terminal starts, the service will be executed once, if it is not looped.
What kind of logic is put into the service is a specific task for the required requirements.
Is there a way to detect that an MQL program is started as a result of terminal start (i.e. automatically at the beginning of a session) and not interactively by a user?
Searching, not found.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2021.02.02 19:34
I have to determine whether the EA is run in the standard way or via template at the stage of startup.
Any thoughts on how to solve this problem? By the way, there is a subtask of determining the lifetime of the chart - when it was created.
Searched, couldn't find it.
I found this solution for my purposes:
These functions give zeros when the terminal starts.
PS. Unfortunately, this method only works with a mouse. If the user runs the "Attach to chart" command, the problem remains.