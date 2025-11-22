Errors, bugs, questions - page 2960
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I had my mailbox server shut down and when I decided in the Security Settings of this site to change the inactive one to a new one, the confirmation email only came to the new one. The process of changing the mailbox is stuck at this stage. Where to go?
Are you sure you checked the old one?
Well, the server hasn't responded for a year, if not longer. See for yourself: http://newmail.ru
When entering the seller's page for the first time, the old view of the seller's products is displayed in the Personal Area, but as soon as one clicks on the filters, everything becomes the new view.
I reset browser's cache, tried on different PCs, the wrong behavior is repeated everywhere
When entering the seller's page for the first time, the old view of the seller's products is displayed in the Personal Area, but as soon as one clicks on the filters, everything becomes the new view.
I reset browser cache, tried it on different PCs, all the same wrong behavior.
I can't figure out why this code always gives a result of 0,0
long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),0);
short_lot=money.CheckOpenShort(m_symbol.Ask(),0);
Who has encountered something like this, what are the options on the fly? where to dig?
The problem was getting the price information wrong - line 1 always gives price 1 and line 2 works correctly.
//long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),10);
long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID),0);
An automatic message was sent to the PM saying that one of the Market products had been updated. I clicked on the link and there was this.
I've never bought anything from Market.
An automatic message was sent to the PM saying that one of the Market products had been updated. I clicked on the link and there was this.
I've never bought anything from Market.
Apparently you downloaded it at a time when it was free and now it's paid
Afternoon!
Who can suggest, MT5 is getting "SelectedSymbols base file writing error" error, how to fix it? Or where to look for info?
I remember there were posts on the forum somewhere about reading the state of keyboard shortcuts.
I use CTRL+R, SHIFT+L etc. in EAs. On home computer it works perfectly.
OnVPS, it works fine on some terminals but on others it is either not working or working selectively on some specific charts only. After reboot it starts working again, but only for a while.
I login to VPS via RDP. What's the peculiarity when working with a remote machine, that the Terminal (or some chart in it!) doesn't catch CTRL or SHIFT?The situation applies to both MT4/5 platforms.
I remember there were posts on the forum somewhere about reading the state of keyboard shortcuts.
I use CTRL+R, SHIFT+L etc. in EAs. On home computer it works perfectly.
OnVPS, it works fine on some terminals but on others it is either not working or working selectively on some specific charts only. After reboot it starts working again, but only for a while.
I login to VPS via RDP. What's the peculiarity when working with a remote machine, that the Terminal (or some chart in it!) doesn't catch CTRL or SHIFT?The situation applies to both MT4/5 platforms.
What's with the load on the vpc on RAM in the 1st place/processor? From the problems with it what kind of glitches are there.-more to mt5 on the lack of memory.
Alternatively, you could try to see if the ctrl and shifter are catching on the vpc itself.