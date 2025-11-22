Errors, bugs, questions - page 2959
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It compiles for me.
REASON_CHARTCHANGE
3
The chart symbol or period has been changed
I'm not satisfied with the fact that this constant covers two events at once: a change of symbol or period, and I only need to track a change of symbol. And it wouldn't give me a headache.
REASON_CHARTCHANGE
3
The symbol or period of the graph has been changed
I'm not satisfied with the fact that this constant covers two events at once: a change of symbol or period, and I only need to keep track of a change of symbol. And it would not give me a headache.
Run EX5, there Alertite only on symbol change.
Run EX5, there Alertit only on character change.
Already ran it successfully in the previous post. But you can't plug .ex5 into your code(?). And I don't need Alert, I only need if, which is hardly possible.
Already launched successfully in the previous post. But you can't connect .ex5 to your code(?). And I don't need an alert either, I only need if, which is hardly possible.
EX5 shows that the implementation of the idea works. All you have to do is to figure out how to compile it.
EX5 shows that the implementation of the idea works. All you have to do is figure out how to compile.
The compiler generates errors for Init_Sync.mqh, which lies in /Include along withTypeToBytes.mqh and crc64.mqh, which compile without errors.
Here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/683577 there is another compilableTypeToBytes.mqh for 5kb, but it did not work either (other errors occurred).
The compiler generates errors for Init_Sync.mqh, which is in /Include along withTypeToBytes.mqh and crc64.mqh, which compiled without errors.
mqh should not compile. The mq5 is compiled.
Hello. I am facing a problem: I subscribed for signals, my funds were frozen, I unsubscribed later, but my funds have remained frozen and my subscription is gone, but there is no unsubscription notice in "Payments" section, i.e. no funds and no subscription. Can you tell me how to get either one or the other back?
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