change email address.
You have multiple MQL5 account Bill and you have used this ***@***.com email in another of these MQL5 accounts.
As I've told you before its against MQL5.com rules to have more than 1 MQL5 accounts.
You should contact the Service Desk to delete your other MQL5 accounts and then you will be able to change your email address without a problem.
This is a public forum. Please don't absent-mindedly post private information.
I've edited your post to remove the references. Give some thought to your own privacy and cyber-security.
I can't find any other accounts. I did delete one of the accounts I think.
In my name. How do I find any others. I know that is the prblem . I didn't have any problem with topping up until I deleated that one. What kind of a mess will I creat if I deleate The one that I can find and it is where I have everything working?
Bill.
We can't do more for you here on the forum. I suggest contacting the Service Desk, just as @Eleni Anna Branou instructed in her post #1 above.
Explain your situation and request that all other accounts be deleted and making sure that email is allowed again.
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It won't let me change the address.