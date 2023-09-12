change email address.

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I want to change my email address.  It is ***@***.com. I want to change it to ***@***.com.  When I click edit and put in the new email address, then put in my password. It gives me this message.
 Error saving data
Email edit
Confirmation letters will be emailed both to your current and new email addresses. To confirm the email change, please follow the links in these letters.
Until then, your current email address will be used at mql5.com.
New email
***@***.com
Email is already in use
The confirmation letters are valid for 24 hours.

 It won't let me change the address.



 

You have multiple MQL5 account Bill and you have used this  ***@***.com email in another of these MQL5 accounts.

As I've told you before its against MQL5.com rules to have more than 1 MQL5 accounts.

You should contact the Service Desk to delete your other MQL5 accounts and then you will be able to change your email address without a problem.

[Deleted]  

This is a public forum. Please don't absent-mindedly post private information.

I've edited your post to remove the references. Give some thought to your own privacy and cyber-security.

 

I can't find any other accounts. I did delete one of the accounts I think. 

In my name. How do I find any others.  I know that is the prblem . I didn't have any problem with topping up until I deleated that one. What kind of a mess will I creat if I deleate The one that I can find and it is where I have everything working?

Bill.

[Deleted]  
Bill Edmondson #: I can't find any other accounts. I did delete one of the accounts I think. In my name. How do I find any others.  I know that is the prblem . I didn't have any problem with topping up until I deleated that one. What kind of a mess will I creat if I deleate The one that I can find and it is where I have everything working?

We can't do more for you here on the forum. I suggest contacting the Service Desk, just as @Eleni Anna Branou instructed in her post #1 above.

Explain your situation and request that all other accounts be deleted and making sure that email is allowed again.

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