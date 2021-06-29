Search all tool giving results from repository
Hi!
For many years I've been using SVN as my repository for my projects including those for MT5. SVN traditionally uses a hidden folder .svn inside the checkout folder. Until recently ago, when I used the search all (ctrl+shift+F) in the Editor with "Search in subfolders" active, I'll get results of my projects without anything related to the hidden .svn folder. But recently, for whatever reason, anything inside the .svn is appearing as well:
In the many years I've been using MT5 + SVN, that had never happened. Curiously, I recently formatted my PC and installed the latest version of SVN (I'm not sure the one I was using before was that updated) and MT5 (I'm not sure how updated that one was either), so that may had an impact in this files appearing in the Search All results when before they didn't.
So, how can I tell Search All not to include these SVN results? They can be pretty annoying after some commits.
Are these files are hidden in Windows ?
Well the .svn folder is always created as a hidden folder, but the files themselves inside it are not.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi!
For many years I've been using SVN as my repository for my projects including those for MT5. SVN traditionally uses a hidden folder .svn inside the checkout folder. Until recently ago, when I used the search all (ctrl+shift+F) in the Editor with "Search in subfolders" active, I'll get results of my projects without anything related to the hidden .svn folder. But recently, for whatever reason, anything inside the .svn is appearing as well:
In the many years I've been using MT5 + SVN, that had never happened. Curiously, I recently formatted my PC and installed the latest version of SVN (I'm not sure the one I was using before was that updated) and MT5 (I'm not sure how updated that one was either), so that may had an impact in this files appearing in the Search All results when before they didn't.
So, how can I tell Search All not to include these SVN results? They can be pretty annoying after some commits.