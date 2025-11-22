Errors, bugs, questions - page 3015
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I have a
code
worked correctly:
I showed the current time, not the history. Maybe mine will show the history too, I haven't checked.
I checked the online debugging - everything is also correct.Added: You don't have 100% CPU usage by any chance?
I checked online debugging - everything is also correct.Added: You don't have 100% CPU load by any chance?
No. Running MT5 with one EA and mazila... Look at what it shows when execution is stopped on line 23. It seems to me that the line
TimeToStruct(time_gmt,STime);
Has already been executed and the structure should be filled in. And when stopped on line 25 there are previous values in the structure.
No. Running MT5 with one EA and a mazila... Look at what it shows when execution is stopped on line 23. It seems to me that the line
has already been executed and the structure should be filled. And when stopped on line 25 there are previous values in the structure.
I can't check exactly as I don't have this configuration:
I have Windows 10. In addition, I have all operating system updates installed.
@Alexey Viktorov
checked your code on
works correctly.
Hi all,
I'm a Mac driver under High Sierra, I have MT 5 build 2904
I accidentally pulled the"chart periods" panel off the menu today. And there's no way I can get it back.
Can you please tell me what can be done? How do I get it back?
And second question. Bug "show the last price line" - at least in the terminal for futures, it exists and hangs around for a long time.
Tell me where to show/not show a friend's news in the feed
In the feed, when you see a news item from a Friend, click at the top right edge of the post.