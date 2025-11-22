Errors, bugs, questions - page 3015

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I have a

2021.05.13 15:25:42.599 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2903 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.05.13 15:25:42.602 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 823 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.05.13 15:25:42.602 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

code

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   MqlDateTime STime;
   datetime time_gmt = TimeGMT();
   TimeToStruct(time_gmt,STime);
//---
   Print("time_gmt: ",TimeToString(time_gmt,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS));
   datetime struct_to_time=StructToTime(STime);
   Print("struct_to_time: ",TimeToString(struct_to_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS));
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

worked correctly:


 
I showed the current time, not the history. Maybe it will show my history too, I haven't checked.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
I showed the current time, not the history. Maybe mine will show the history too, I haven't checked.

I checked the online debugging - everything is also correct.

Added: You don't have 100% CPU usage by any chance?
 
Vladimir Karputov:

I checked online debugging - everything is also correct.

Added: You don't have 100% CPU load by any chance?

No. Running MT5 with one EA and mazila... Look at what it shows when execution is stopped on line 23. It seems to me that the line 

TimeToStruct(time_gmt,STime);

Has already been executed and the structure should be filled in. And when stopped on line 25 there are previous values in the structure.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

No. Running MT5 with one EA and a mazila... Look at what it shows when execution is stopped on line 23. It seems to me that the line

has already been executed and the structure should be filled. And when stopped on line 25 there are previous values in the structure.

I can't check exactly as I don't have this configuration:

2021.05.13 09:42:03.384 Terminal        Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, AMD FX-4170 Quad-Core, 8 / 11 Gb memory, 56 / 465 Gb disk, IE 11, Admin, GMT+3

I have Windows 10. In addition, I have all operating system updates installed.

 

@Alexey Viktorov

checked your code on 

2021.05.10 12:56:47.059 Terminal        Открытие Брокер x64 build 2875 started for АО ''Открытие Брокер''
2021.05.10 12:56:47.064 Terminal        Windows 7 Service Pack 1 build 7601, Intel Core i5-2520M  @ 2.50GHz, 5 / 7 Gb memory, 23 / 287 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+3

works correctly.

 

Hi all,

I'm a Mac driver under High Sierra, I have MT 5 build 2904

I accidentally pulled the"chart periods" panel off the menu today. And there's no way I can get it back.

Can you please tell me what can be done? How do I get it back?

And second question. Bug "show the last price line" - at least in the terminal for futures, it exists and hangs around for a long time.

 
Nothing in 2920 works like it did before 
void f(); //Error:'f' - class type expected
Once again the question arises: Are elementary tests done before the update?
 
Tell me where to show/not show friends' news in the feed
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
Tell me where to show/not show a friend's news in the feed

In the feed, when you see a news item from a Friend, click at the top right edge of the post.

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