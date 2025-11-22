Errors, bugs, questions - page 2824

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fxsaber:

This script did not cause the terminal to hang on my machine.

Most likely you have not reproduced the test conditions. As I have the same problem on the UPU. Exactly on the metaquotes demo server

 

Here is the error

test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) tester takes too long cannot add tick event (events' array size is 35782656) strategy tester report not found


 

on winds vpc

2020.08.11 19:51:52.510 21354 (EURUSD,H1) MXNJPY 71748

2020.08.11 19:51:52.540 21354 (EURUSD,H1) NZDMXN 29838

2020.08.11 19:51:52.599 21354 (EURUSD,H1) USDCOP 58920

2020.08.11 19:51:52.634 21354 (EURUSD,H1) USDARS 35235

2020.08.11 19:51:52.681 21354 (EURUSD,H1) USDCLP 46384

2020.08.11 19:52:40.046 21354 (EURUSD,H1) AUS200 47364674

2020.08.11 19:53:42.092 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error FCHI40 62046265

2020.08.11 19:54:47.825 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error GDAXIm 65733090

2020.08.11 19:55:50.296 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error HSI50 62471027

2020.08.11 19:57:03.898 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error Jap225 73601400

2020.08.11 19:58:08.294 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error ND100m 64396345

2020.08.11 19:59:15.253 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error SP500m 66959466

2020.08.11 20:00:27.816 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error SPN35 72562422

2020.08.11 20:01:31.020 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error STOX50 63203645

2020.08.11 20:02:36.039 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error UK100 65019712

2020.08.11 20:03:41.409 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error Brent 65370081

2020.08.11 20:04:49.244 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error Crude 67834878

2020.08.11 20:05:51.211 21354 (EURUSD,H1) Error NatGas 61966478


 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Here is the error

test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) tester takes too long cannot add tick event (events' array size is 35782656) strategy tester report not found

I may be mistaken, but the presence of only OnStart-function suggests that this is a Script (Service), and it runs only in Terminal (not in Tester).

 
fxsaber:

I may be wrong, but the presence of only OnStart function implies that this is a Script (Service), and it only runs in Terminal (not in Tester).

I was running this exact code under EA, now I have sent only this code in EA for validation in Market... Waiting...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Testing on Demo Metacvots servers

void OnStart()
  {
   int m_all_symbols = SymbolsTotal(false);
   string m_sym_name = "";
   for(int i = 0; i < m_all_symbols; i++)
     {
      // ======================================================================
      // === Получили имя символа
      if((m_sym_name = SymbolName(i, false)) != NULL)
        {
         // ======================================================================
         // === Если символ не выбран в окне маркет ватч
         if(!SymbolInfoInteger(m_sym_name, SYMBOL_SELECT))
            if(!SymbolSelect(m_sym_name, true))
               Print(" SymbolSelect " + m_sym_name);
         ulong get = GetMicrosecondCount();
         MqlRates rateM1[1440];
         if(CopyRates(m_sym_name, PERIOD_M1, 0, 1440, rateM1) > 0)
           {
            Print(m_sym_name, "  ", (GetMicrosecondCount() - get));
           }
         else
            Print("Error  ",m_sym_name, "  ", (GetMicrosecondCount() - get));
        }
     }
  }

I ran into some, can't remember now, problems with this kind of writing too. Wrote it like this

    bool infoSymbolSelect = SymbolInfoInteger(symbols[i], SYMBOL_SELECT),
         infoSymbolVisible = SymbolInfoInteger(symbols[i], SYMBOL_VISIBLE);
    if(!infoSymbolSelect || !infoSymbolVisible)
     {
      if(!SymbolSelect(symbols[i], true))
        Print("Символа ", symbols[i], " не существует");
     }

And all the problems disappeared.

 

Can you tell me what I need to do to get the price to fit in the vertical scale?


 
Alexey Viktorov:

I also encountered some problems, I don't remember now, with this kind of writing. I wrote it this way

and all the problems disappeared.

I tried different ways, the program does not pass validation in the marketplace.

The minimum code I specified here in the posts doesn't pass the validation.

Long time

I've written a message to the developers in my personal email, silence...
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Tried different ways, the program doesn't pass validation in the marketplace.

Minimal code that was specified here in posts does not pass validation.

Long time

Emailed the developers in a private message, silence...

Looked at your code more closely and I don't think there is an answer and don't expect it.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Looked at your code more closely and I don't think there is an answer and don't expect one.

What is wrong with the code ?

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