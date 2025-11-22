Errors, bugs, questions - page 3014
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b2875
Here is the question: How can I set up a custom symbol, which is a copy of some cross-pair (for example, CADJPY), but with modified ticks, but in such a way, that the strategy tester would not use USDCAD and USDJPY base pairs. Positions should be correctly counted for profits and losses.
Pip-based mode.
Pip-based mode.
Oh indeed, doesn't use base pairs in this mode. Eh, will have to rewrite all the code where I have current profit statistics counted for fixing.
I have 12 cores, 6 physical cores with hyperthreading. I only want to keep the physical ones, how do I know which ones to keep and which to disable?
I have 12 cores, 6 physical cores with hyperthreading. I only want to keep the physical ones, how do I know which ones to keep and which to turn off?
Just turn off half of it
Yes. That's right.
Just disable half of them.
Yes. That's right.
Thank you.
Done, I have 6 physical cores, 12 agents, the last 6 disabled.
But all cores are still being used (though less heavily than with 12 agents). What is the explanation?
I have 12 cores, 6 physical cores with hyperthreading. I only want to keep the physical ones, how do I know which ones to keep and which ones to disable?
Hypercores make sense if testing puts most of the quotes in the cache. Let's say if we're testing on ticks based on real ones, there's no use in hypercores, the speed doesn't change. However, for testing on OHLC 1M in one or two years - the speed of 12 hypercores is noticeably higher than six physical ones.
Who can tell me if it's something I did wrong or an MQL5 bug?
Code
Structure is empty even though variable tgmt contains normal current time...
Code
The structure contains rubbish despite the fact that the tgmt variable contains the normal current time...
On this hardware
In OnTick() handler also