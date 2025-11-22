Errors, bugs, questions - page 2813
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All updated, the nastiness is still there.
I wonder if anyone has a better situation within an hour... Links to the description and the app.
My app isn't responding at all, must not be friendly with the ryzenges
and the software is telling you to look at PowerManager, try changing the minimum CPU state, usually it's 5%, change it to 99-100%
and in what operating mode do you have such a red glow, if the tester, then maybe it should be so, I do not go into the work of the program, I remember that the microfreeze with it look
Your device should have a lag if you want to keep the processor at its lowest frequency.
All updated, the nastiness is still there.
I wonder if anyone has a better situation within the hour... Links to description and walkthrough.
Here it is on my regular Intel Core i7-7820HQ @ 2.90GHz:
Good utility, will be testing our servers.Only after testing, you have to uninstall the programme as it puts the driver in place.
TheParameterGetRange function acts in a not entirely expected and undocumented way. If it asks for information about a parameter that is currently disabled for optimization, but has start/step/stop assigned to it, the function returns true (successful call), but writes 0 in start, step, stop! This does not correspond to the settings and is misleading.
PS. What is missing is a function to get the names of the parameters to be optimised (so that you can plug the library into an arbitrary expert).
Here I am on a normal Intel Core i7-7820HQ @ 2.90GHz:
Good utility, will be testing our servers.Only after testing, you have to uninstall the software as it puts the driver in.
In two minutes, I'm good at it too. Waited an hour for more objectivity.
In two minutes, I'm having a good time, too. I waited an hour for more objectivity.
what operating system? what did the increase in process priority show?
PS. We are missing the function for getting the names of the parameters to be optimized (so that the library can be plugged into an arbitrary Expert Advisor).
They can be obtained through Expert.mqh in OnTesterInit, as the Expert Advisor will run in frame mode to set parameters.
what operating system? what did the increase in process priority show?
Win7x64. Haven't collected the status yet. LatencyMon shows that there are problems in general.
Step by step description of the problem:
Result: ExpertMACD 1.00 will be started
Expected: Compilation, followed by launching of Expert Test
I remember (because I have faced this problem myself) there was someone else's message about this problem last year, but nothing has changed
Why? Every time you run the Expert Advisor manually, it asks for permission to import DLL
while in Preferences such import is allowed
and when you run the Script, this permission is not prompted. Previously, this permission was requested only once, if at all.
Result: OnStart::unnamed#000002166562DC80::f<ulong>
Expected: OnStart::f<ulong>