Errors, bugs, questions - page 2812
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Try to increase the priority of the MT5 processes to the maximum. according to the results (freezes disappear or remain) you will be able to judge. if the lags disappear or decrease significantly, then there is definitely something that stifles the work of the terminal.
Additionally, make sure that all critical hardware drivers are up to date.
Thanks, I'll give it a higher priority.
LatencyMon is worth a try.
Thanks, it's supposedly showing some kind of problem. I will try to look into it.
Search on the topic of OS for audio. When building a PC based audio system, a lot of attention is paid to bitperfectness. This is especially true of the system timer and process priorities. Special minimalistic OS builds are created with minimal number of processes, disabling wifi and other unnecessary equipment, increasing player priority, setting maximum timer frequency, etc., etc.DPC Latency Checker
Thanks, will have a look at the forum. DPS_Latency_Checker shows that everything is fine.
Thank you very much for your feedback. Can you tell me, please, how to look for such stumbling blocks in the future? That's how you saw it, I can not even run it, everything hangs and does not respond? What may be wrong with this line? According to the instructions.
returns a negative value if no object is found. How else can I check it, if not to compare it to zero, so it does not stumble ???
Check in build 2564 - it works for me.
Thank you, shows an alleged problem. I'll try to figure it out.
LatencyMon is probably a must-have program when buying a computer.
Unfortunately, it is very difficult to figure out how to solve the problems, what it shows.
LatencyMon is probably a must-have programme when buying a PC.
Unfortunately, it is very difficult to figure out how to solve the problems, what it shows.
It seems to be not about the hardware, but about drivers and Windows pollutiontry updating all drivers automatically via driver packs
LatencyMon is probably a must-have programme when buying a PC.
Unfortunately, it is very difficult to figure out how to solve the problems, what it shows.
If you want to monitor lags not automatically, but with the presence of a person, you should try ProcessExplorer for starters - it will visually show you who is loading the CPU, disk or network. For example, I've often noticed that the hard disk is spinning too hard at nothing. I used ProcessExplorer and found out, that defragmenter wakes up (though I didn't set it up). ProcessMonitor knows how to log performance.
LatencyMon is probably a must-have programme when buying a PC.
Unfortunately, it is very difficult to figure out how to solve the problems, what it shows.
I also could not figure out how to find the problem at the moment of memory load and almost stop the computer Latency, ProtsEkp at least shows which process is loading.
Difficult task, good to look at everything, and the processes and communication and drivers (conflicts).
It may help to simplify the task by putting test terminals on a clean computer with a minimum of tasks and load terminals.
I can't load the history in an empty terminal or in a previously unused symbol
when I run it on M1, it loads everything, on H1 it loads ~720 bars and that's it, the indicator needs much less to work, but loading of further bars stops and the indicator doesn't render correctly(if I check for about 900 bars, it stops working at all),
until I zoom out or shift the chart well to the side or switch to a higher period, at the same time the Refresh Chart button does not help,
out of 7 symbols, it always happens with 1, with a fully loaded history everything works
I tried to shift the indicator to another one, but on the multicurrency, which is based on M1, but gets data from H1, no check helps, because the data is given, but from the wrong indicatorHow can I explain to the customer that he needs to download the entire database for 2 years at once?
So there remains the draconian restriction from the last century on the number of 63 characters in string input parameters.
And there's not even a warning when compiling or launching MQL programs that the string will be truncated. What kind of linters are there...
I don't think it's the hardware, but the drivers and the dirty Windowstry using driver packages to automatically update all drivers
All updated, the nastiness is still there.
I wonder if anyone has a better situation within an hour... Links to the description and walkthrough.