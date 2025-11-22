Errors, bugs, questions - page 2814
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Result: 0
Expected result: 4
my app isn't responding at all, must not be friendly with ryzens
and the software is telling you to look at PowerManager, try changing the minimum CPU state, usually it's 5%, change it to 99-100%
Done.
and in what operating mode do you have such a redness, if in the tester, then maybe so should be, I did not go into the work of this program, I remember that the microfreeze with it look
If you want MT to work, maybe you need to change the minimum CPU frequency, so it would not jerk; it will not consume more at idle time
You can see the redness in any mode.
Done.
Redness is observed in all modes.
sfc /scannow (system file scan command)
malwarebytes (free version will do, looks for anything harmful)
I cannot understand why the Expert Advisor does not close trades. I have 2 signals, for example, 40 and 20. I set the signal to open at 30 and close at 10. In theory, when one of the indicators changes its movement, there is a signal to close, but the deal continues to work anyway. How to fix it?
Nothing is clear. What signals? What 40?
Nothing is clear. What signals? What 40?
There are signals thresholdopen and thresholdclose, they are 10 by default. Patterns are coming from indicator signals. Suppose there are 2 indicators with patterns 20 and 40. After calculation of these patterns we get 30 or 10. And according to the documentation, if we set open 30 and close 10, then as soon as one of the indicators turns over, the deal should be closed automatically. But this does not happen. Trades are closed and opened only when both indicators are reversed, i.e. at - 30 and +30.
There's no 'let's say'. Form an EA in the MQL5 Wizard. Attach it to your post and only then will you talk. So far, you don't have a clear understanding of how Expert Advisors based on signals of custom indicators work.
By the way, have you read the articleMQL5 Wizard: The New Version? Have you understood the picture from the article
Have you understood how it works?
There's no 'let's say'. Form an EA in the MQL5 Wizard. Attach it to your post and only then will you talk. So far, you don't have a clear understanding of how Expert Advisors based on signals of custom indicators work.
By the way, have you read the articleMQL5 Wizard: The New Version? Have you understood the picture from the article
Have you understood how it works?
The point is that I have it figured out. But it does not work as it should be. I have to use crutches because I want it to work without them.
"Crutches", "bug" - the lexicon of those who swim in the subject and try to pass off their mistakes as errors of the terminal.
Please form an EA in MQL5 Wizard. Attach it to your post and only then will talk.