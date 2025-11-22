Errors, bugs, questions - page 2819
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Or, for example, you want to investigate the effect of the tester's delay functionality on the EA's result. To do this, you need to estimate what the slippage was becoming. And it cannot be done. Specifically, I cannot do it.
In the Strategy Tester we managed to do it in the standard way. We change the value of the execution field as shown in the screenshot.
The result.
Zeros disappeared and we can estimate slippage in the tester. The problem is open for Real.
replacing the marker with a fixed limit will not help?
It won't, because the non-exchange limit in the tester is executed on the next tick, not the current one. As on most reals.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Limits/tickets at the current price in terminal (not in tester)
fxsaber, 2020.05.19 11:17
MT5
Another platform
I tried to record a video on MT5 several times, because I wanted the video to be short - the execution happened in few seconds.
I have a similar function - template change on the chart. before the update everything worked fine, now it changes but, on one chart it can happen, several windows with a template
I have the same thing, a way around the bug is to first close then open the chart, the second and further application of the template duplicates the windows
In the example applying an empty template several times
no - this is really my first time using the Signals service... and what do i see? one week the percentages are counted this way and that way... and next week what should i expect in the widget? another 0%???
i get cognitive dissonance - when i see one thing here - and then i see another - and what should i believe then????
How do widgets calculate percentages in this way?
The widget shows data that "seemingly can be trusted". And you can print out the 4333% figure and hang it on the wall.
The system automatically excludes the months with abnormally high growth from the total calculation, as well as all months before that, if it detects that the current results on the signal don't match the past ones.
CHART_BRING_TO_TOP not working
Running the script on the 1st (left) chart... result:
Focus on 2nd (right) chart and should have gone back to 1st (left) chart
I don't know what build this error is from, but it worked fine before (build 2085)
CHART_BRING_TO_TOP not working
Running the script on the 1st (left) chart... result:
Focus on 2nd (right) chart and should have gone back to 1st (left) chart
I don't know what build this bug is, but it worked fine before (build 2085)
It is not working after last update, but for some reason technical support did not report it as a bug
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
SEM, 2020.08.08 10:31
Function is not working anymore after upgrade
Not switching to 0 chart, what should be the bug?
Hi !!! What's wrong with this sample script ?
it says --- D'1970.01.01 00:00:00'
Hi !!! What's wrong with this sample script ?
it gives out --- D'1970.01.01 00:00:00'
It means that the character with the name
"NULL"
does not exist.
It happens
"EURUSD"
happens
"USDJPY"
but there is no such symbol:
"NULL"
does not exist.
Added: that is correct:
This means that a symbol with the name
does not exist.
It is
happens
but there is no such symbol:
does not exist.
Added: that's correct:
Thank you!!!
This means that a symbol with the name
does not exist.
It is
happens
but there is no such symbol:
does not exist.
Added: that is correct:
The reference threw me into a stupor)))