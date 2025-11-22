Errors, bugs, questions - page 1403

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What is it?

What does it mean? What is the information in the strategy tester?

 

When does "Internal compiler error" occur? There's no place in the code where this error occurred. And it appeared after upgrading to the latest build. I was darned to upgrade...

And as I see in this thread, I'm not the only one who's had it. So the usual... Oh, those poor developers.

 
This is disassembled code. I suspect it is for official use only. It is not clear how the user could have it.
 
Grigoriy Chaunin:
This is disassembled code. I suspect it is for official use only. It's not clear how the user could have it.
This is a crashdump of the tester application itself.
 
Alexey Navoykov:

When does "Internal compiler error" occur? There's no place in the code where this error occurred. And it appeared after upgrading to the latest build. I was darned to upgrade...

And as I see in this thread, I'm not the only one who's had it. So the usual... Oh, that's the trouble with developers.

That's the thing, you don't know the location.

Can you attach the source code of the program in the Service Desk? We'll certainly look into it.

 
Tapochun:

Hello, everyone. А... should OnTimer() function work in tester?

In terminal version 1191 - it doesn't work. Service Desk#1331708

In the tester OnTimer works. Try to run a simple Expert Advisor.

/+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    TestTimer.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);
      
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
      
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//---
   Print("OnTimer");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Here are its logs

2015.10.19 08:53:09.876 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 1191 (16 Oct 2015)
2015.10.19 08:53:09.880 Server  MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
2015.10.19 08:53:09.880 Startup initialization finished
2015.10.19 08:53:10.137 127.0.0.1       login (build 1191)
2015.10.19 08:53:10.140 Network 38680 bytes of account info loaded
2015.10.19 08:53:10.140 Network 1490 bytes of tester parameters loaded
2015.10.19 08:53:10.140 Network 196 bytes of input parameters loaded
2015.10.19 08:53:10.140 Network 479 bytes of symbols list loaded
2015.10.19 08:53:10.140 Tester  expert file added: Experts\TestTimer.ex5. 4483 bytes loaded
2015.10.19 08:53:10.151 Tester  initial deposit 50000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
2015.10.19 08:53:10.153 Tester  successfully initialized
2015.10.19 08:53:10.153 Network 17 Kb of total initialization data received
2015.10.19 08:53:10.153 Tester  Intel Core i7-3770  @ 3.40 GHz, 16351 MB
2015.10.19 08:53:10.187 Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2015.10.19 08:53:10.187 Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3384 bytes of symbol info received
2015.10.19 08:53:10.187 History EURUSD: history synchronization started
2015.10.19 08:53:10.648 History EURUSD: load 3.69 Mb of history data to synchronize
2015.10.19 08:53:10.648 History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2010.01.04 to 2015.10.16
2015.10.19 08:53:10.972 History EURUSD,H1: history cache allocated for 11228 bars and contains 10790 bars from 2014.01.01 23:00 to 2015.09.30 23:00
2015.10.19 08:53:10.973 History EURUSD,H1: history begins from 2014.01.01 23:00
2015.10.19 08:53:10.973 Tester  EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): every tick generating
2015.10.19 08:53:10.973 Tester  EURUSD,H1: testing of Experts\TestTimer.ex5 from 2015.10.01 00:00 to 2015.10.18 00:00 started
2015.10.19 08:53:10.993 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:01:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.115 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:02:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.179 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:03:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.220 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:04:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.269 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:05:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.350 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:06:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.424 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:07:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.594 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:08:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.692 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:09:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.799 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:10:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:11.928 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:11:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:12.034 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:12:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:12.148 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:13:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:12.571 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.01 00:14:00   OnTimer
...
2015.10.19 08:53:27.644 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.16 23:56:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:27.644 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.16 23:57:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:27.644 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.16 23:58:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:27.644 TestTimer (EURUSD,H1)   2015.10.16 23:59:00   OnTimer
2015.10.19 08:53:27.644 Tester  final balance 50000.00 USD
2015.10.19 08:53:27.649 Tester  EURUSD,H1: 1632176 ticks (288 bars) generated in 0:00:01.266 (total bars in history 11078, total time 0:00:01.282)
2015.10.19 08:53:27.649 Tester  234 Mb memory used
2015.10.19 08:53:27.649 Tester  log file "C:\Users\stringo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20151019.log" written
2015.10.19 08:53:27.890 Tester  tester agent shutdown started
2015.10.19 08:53:27.899 Tester  shutdown tester machine
2015.10.19 08:53:27.908 Tester  tester agent shutdown finished
2015.10.19 08:53:36.618 127.0.0.1       login (build 1191)
2015.10.19 08:53:36.627 127.0.0.1       MetaTester 5 forced to close
2015.10.19 08:53:36.872 Server  MetaTester 5 stopped

Did not change anything at this point

[Deleted]  
Slawa:

In the OnTimer tester it works. Try to run a simple Expert Advisor

Here are its logs.

Didn't change anything at this point

Does it work in indicators? Question about them.
 
Tapochun:
Does it work in the indicators? The question is about them.

So ask about the indicators in the tester.

Figuring it out.

[Deleted]  
Slawa:

So ask about the indicators in the tester.

We'll figure it out.

I described everything in the Service Desk. I specified the indicator right away. I even gave the code.
 
Tapochun:
In the Service Desk I described everything. I specified the indicator right away. I even gave you the code.

Yes. I've read it.

Let's go to

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