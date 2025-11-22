Errors, bugs, questions - page 1403
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What does it mean? What is the information in the strategy tester?
When does "Internal compiler error" occur? There's no place in the code where this error occurred. And it appeared after upgrading to the latest build. I was darned to upgrade...
And as I see in this thread, I'm not the only one who's had it. So the usual... Oh, those poor developers.
This is disassembled code. I suspect it is for official use only. It's not clear how the user could have it.
When does "Internal compiler error" occur? There's no place in the code where this error occurred. And it appeared after upgrading to the latest build. I was darned to upgrade...
And as I see in this thread, I'm not the only one who's had it. So the usual... Oh, that's the trouble with developers.
That's the thing, you don't know the location.
Can you attach the source code of the program in the Service Desk? We'll certainly look into it.
Hello, everyone. А... should OnTimer() function work in tester?
In terminal version 1191 - it doesn't work. Service Desk#1331708
In the tester OnTimer works. Try to run a simple Expert Advisor.
Here are its logs
Did not change anything at this point
In the OnTimer tester it works. Try to run a simple Expert Advisor
Here are its logs.
Didn't change anything at this point
Does it work in the indicators? The question is about them.
So ask about the indicators in the tester.
Figuring it out.
So ask about the indicators in the tester.
We'll figure it out.
In the Service Desk I described everything. I specified the indicator right away. I even gave you the code.
Yes. I've read it.
Let's go to