Errors, bugs, questions - page 278
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Client Terminal / Tester / Tester work / Optimization of Expert Advisors / Optimization types / Quick (genetic algorithm)
After upgrade to 384 build EA in the tester has stopped closing trades on total profit, what can be the problem?
Look in the documentation () on the pro site
can help? I have the same trawl (on an established pair) and everything seems fine.
Quote mismatch (indicated by lines).
It doesn't seem to bother me in principle, but it may help the developers to find the error. If you need any additional description to reproduce the inaccuracy, please tell me
Look in the documentation () on the pro website
might help? I have this trawl (on an installed pair) and everything seems fine.
In last build some mistake appeared. Function
started to trigger on every tick, and even without ticks. As if it is looped (4 times per second steadily). And the terminal at the same time loads something continuously, although I'm not scrolling the window, and the indicator needs few candlesticks (what's on the screen). At the same time in task manager outputs chart values at maximum on both cores, CPU load also, and MT slows down (in this function I have calculation, if I remove it - no load, but looping remains). If you remove the indicator from the graph, the loading stops after some time. It wasn't like this before - it worked once, as it should. There is a code in front of it:
The data is enough, as the messages from the code are not printed. And from.
Test message is going on continuously.
While writing this post - 20 MBt has downloaded and continues.
Please fix as it was as soon as possible.
If anyone has a not the latest build, please share.
I am bundling MT5 and files\\MT4, data is transferred via files.
Is there any way to bypass file opening error when both terminals are accessing it simultaneously, or maybe there are other ways to solve the problem without resorting to third-party DLLs?
I am bundling MT5 and files\\MT4, data is transferred via files.
Is there any way to bypass file opening error when both terminals access file simultaneously, or maybe there are other ways to solve this problem without third-party DLL?
Use appropriate file open flags:
Identifier
Value
Description
FILE_SHARE_READ
128
Shared read access by multiple programs. This flag is used when opening files (FileOpen())
FILE_SHARE_WRITE
256
Multiple programs write access together. This flag is used when opening a file (FileOpen())
Use the appropriate file opening flags:
Identifier
Value
Description
FILE_SHARE_READ
128
Shared read access by multiple programs. This flag is used when opening files (FileOpen())
FILE_SHARE_WRITE
256
Multiple programs write access together. This flag is used when opening files (FileOpen())
Thank you, but there is no SHARE in MT4, is there?