Some problems with Meta Trader 5
I love MT5 but there are some problems that does not allow me to switch from MT4.
1. The spread in the backtests comes from the data and we cannot define a value. We know that spreads change a lot from broker to broker and having a fixed predefined value does not allow to test certain strategies and makes it harder for some expert advisors to work. In MT4 we can define the spread and test different trading conditions and I would love to see this option in MT5 too.
It's rather weird point. In MT4 you can change the spread, but then the same fixed value is applied for all the tested period, really unrealistic. With MT5 the spread comes from the data, the value is changing (or can change) every minute.
If you want to be able to change the spread, you can use custom symbol and set the spread as you want.
2. The charts many times disappear from the terminal. I add the expert advisor to the chart and leave the PC on but the next day the charts are closed by themselves and I have to open them again and add the expert advisor. I do not know if this is a bug but it's hard to trade with EAs this way because the charts just close after sometime and I have to open them again and configure everything again to continue trading.
3. Tick tests and real tick tests take more than one hour to get started even with an 8 core computer. when testing a few years back. In MT4 it takes just a few minutes to do the same backtest.
4. Almost no grid trading EA works in MT5 because the robots do not place the take profit or open new trades. The positions keep open all the time. I tried several and it's all the same with them. They work fine in the backtests but not in real trading. What could be wrong?
Nothing to do with MT5, use correctly code EAs and all will be fine.
Also you have to pay attention to the account type, you can't use an EA coded for an hedging account on a netting account and vice-versa.
5. Testing smaller timeframes (M5 or M1) takes more than 4 GB of RAM when optimizing. This makes almost impossible to backtest unless it's H1 or higher.
Difficult to say anything about that.
You reported things without giving details, there could be real problem with MT5, problems with EAs or problems with your understanding. If you really want solution you need to examine each issue separately and in details. If you want help, please posts the details on the forum.
HI All
I've just moved to MT5 from 4 and have a glitch, when i open MT5 all of the Quote pairs that i've closed are open again and the pairs that i've opened have closed, is this normal? if it is i'll go back to MT4
this is on the iphone version
thanks
Are you talking about the MQL5 Website account or are you talking about a broker's trading account?
If you are talking about a broker's trading account, then that is plain BS and they are most likely scamming you! You are allowed to trade your account from any IP. This is especially the case when you are using a VPS. So by their rules, you would not be able to trade via a VPS, nor a VPN, nor from home with a dynamic IP address.
You are most probably not using a regulated broker which you should be doing always. If it is indeed regulated, then contact the regulators and explain the situation.
mt5
my toolbox is only start from new there is no trade option, even after I uninstall my mt5 it show no trades, navigator is not showing everything I want too.
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I love MT5 but there are some problems that does not allow me to switch from MT4.
1. The spread in the backtests comes from the data and we cannot define a value. We know that spreads change a lot from broker to broker and having a fixed predefined value does not allow to test certain strategies and makes it harder for some expert advisors to work. In MT4 we can define the spread and test different trading conditions and I would love to see this option in MT5 too.
2. The charts many times disappear from the terminal. I add the expert advisor to the chart and leave the PC on but the next day the charts are closed by themselves and I have to open them again and add the expert advisor. I do not know if this is a bug but it's hard to trade with EAs this way because the charts just close after sometime and I have to open them again and configure everything again to continue trading.
3. Tick tests and real tick tests take more than one hour to get started even with an 8 core computer. when testing a few years back. In MT4 it takes just a few minutes to do the same backtest.
4. Almost no grid trading EA works in MT5 because the robots do not place the take profit or open new trades. The positions keep open all the time. I tried several and it's all the same with them. They work fine in the backtests but not in real trading. What could be wrong?
5. Testing smaller timeframes (M5 or M1) takes more than 4 GB of RAM when optimizing. This makes almost impossible to backtest unless it's H1 or higher.
I love MT5 and I would like if there is a solution for this problems because I would like to upgrade from MT4 to Mt5
Best regards,
Pedro