EA trading

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Hello.
I'm starting to run an EA.
Purchased EA with access to 5 accounts.
it says that it is using 3 now. But I'm only using 1. How to remove the other 2 logged in accounts and add a new account? Thank you for your help.

 

It is not 5 accounts. It is 5 activations, and 1 activation is per computer per hardware per Windows version (software).

  • You can read the rules with the explanation about activations: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules 
    and
  • this summary post explaining about when and why you/we can lose activation within one PC
Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market
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