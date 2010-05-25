questions about MT5 indicator ability
also can anyone tell me how do i get custom color instead the defualt color such as red/green/blue ?
Hey ddock,
For the color change you press F8 on the chart and click on the Colors tab.
There you can change the color as you wish.
What I am stillto figure out is how to chnage the color of bars/candles based on indicator.
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I am developing couple indicators with mt5 but I am new and I hear I can not creat objects with indicator, if so is that mean I can not do something like these indicators ?
can I do the same like this indicator ?
or this one