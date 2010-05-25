questions about MT5 indicator ability

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I am developing couple indicators with mt5 but I am new and I hear I can not creat objects with indicator, if so is that mean I can not do something like these indicators ?

 can I do the same like this indicator ?

 

or this one

 

 

also can anyone tell me how do i get custom color instead the defualt color such as red/green/blue ?

 

Hey ddock,

For the color change you press F8 on the chart and click on the Colors tab.

There you can change the color as you wish.


What I am stillto figure out is how to chnage the color of bars/candles based on indicator.

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