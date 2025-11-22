Errors, bugs, questions - page 2439
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What if not every pass returns a frame?
I gave an example above on error catching in the tester. Frames were sent only when some result value did not match the benchmark
So make a null (system) frame, which will be returned on every pass, but will not participate in data generation.
In a synthetic tool formula, an error "Unknown parsing error" is given if the character name begins with (or contains) a full stop.
In a synthetic tool formula, an error "Unknown parsing error" is given if the character name begins with (or contains) a full stop.
If a character name contains a full stop, a dash or something else you don't understand (how about "RTS-12.19"?), it should be surrounded by apostrophes
Thank you. It worked.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Can someone (preferably the developers) explain the glitches in the optimizer?
Slava, 2019.02.14 09:42
we don't rely on EX5 file date. And we count the checksum of all sources.
Could you add corresponding data to MQLInfoInteger?
What does this property mean?
ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER
Identifier
Description
Property type
MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED
Allows signals fromthis running program
bool
Could you add relevant data to the MQLInfoInteger?
Good afternoon. Faced a very interesting problem with validation. Owl doesn't pass it!!! Not surprised, many will think, /***ing this rule. But first things first.
I'll start with what checks are already in place, to immediately cut off the obvious wishes:
1.Lack of funds for the trade transaction.
2. Incorrect volumes in trading operations. 3.
3. limitation on the number of pending orders
4. limitation on the number of lots per symbol
The logic of owl implies opening of market orders without any stops, then it closes everything itself under certain conditions.
To exclude errors in the logic of opening, I put all logic of owl into the furnace and the only signal to open orders is their absence. Thus, we obtain a signal to open a Buy or Sell position at every tick. The signal has been dealt with. Then we started playing with lots to simplify validation in the system and try to open a position with the smallest lot requested from the terminal.
So, it turns out that I want to open buy and sell with the minimal lot on every tick, if it is absent.
What I get as a result of validation:
test on EURUSD,H1 (hedging)
there are no trading operations
test on XAUUSD,D1 (hedging)
there are no trading operations
test on GBPUSD,M30 (hedging)
there are no trading operations
test on EURUSD,M1 (hedging)
there are no trading operations
What did my experiments lead to? If I check "insufficient funds for trade operation", then at validation I get a response that there is too big a log file, which is understandable, on every tick I try to open a position and there are not enough funds. If I don't write anything to the log, then everything is OK, but there are no open positions at the end of validation. So it seems to me that there is a wild glitch in the validation algorithm, quite a bold statement, I agree, but correct me if I am mistaken somewhere.
I would like to correct it if I am wrong.
Thank you all in advance for your helpful advice.
Good afternoon. Faced a very interesting problem with validation. Owl doesn't pass it!!! Not surprised, many will think, /***ing this rule. But first things first.
I'll start with what checks are already in place, to immediately cut off the obvious wishes:
1.Lack of funds for the trade transaction.
2. Incorrect volumes in trading operations. 3.
3. limitation on the number of pending orders
4. limitation on the number of lots per symbol
The logic of owl implies opening of market orders without any stops, then it closes everything itself under certain conditions.
To exclude errors in the logic of opening, I put all logic of owl into the furnace and the only signal to open orders is their absence. Thus, we obtain a signal to open a Buy or Sell position at every tick. The signal has been dealt with. Then we started playing with lots to simplify validation in the system and try to open a position with the smallest lot requested from the terminal.
So, it turns out that I want to open buy and sell with the minimal lot on every tick, if it is absent.
What I get as a result of validation:
test on EURUSD,H1 (hedging)
there are no trading operations
test on XAUUSD,D1 (hedging)
there are no trading operations
test on GBPUSD,M30 (hedging)
there are no trading operations
test on EURUSD,M1 (hedging)
there are no trading operations
What did my experiments lead to? If I checked "Insufficient funds for trade operation" and wrote to the journal, then during validation I would get a response that there was too big a log file and I tried to open every tick and there was not enough money. If I don't write anything to the log, then everything is OK, but there are no open positions at the end of validation. So it seems to me that there is a wild glitch in the validation algorithm, quite a bold statement, I agree, but correct me if I am mistaken somewhere.
I would like to correct it if I am wrong.
Thank you all in advance for your advices.
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You may have not read my post carefully. I put it on any chart, on any currency, on any symbol and positions open with my terminal tick. I put a position in any chart, in any currency, or symbol and positions open in the terminal. But if I open a log with no money, then because of the signal at every tick I get the log overflow error, and how can it be overflowed if the only thing I put there is information about no money for the trade. Hence I conclude that during autovalidation something jammed and constantly checks with 10 cents in the account, hence no deals, because checks just do not pass before opening. But if I turn off this check, then of course autovalidation gives an error of opening a position due to insufficient funds.