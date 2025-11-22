Errors, bugs, questions - page 2440

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fxsaber:

I'm even more interested in the recording. Reading will do, if the format is known.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| заголовок кеша                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct TestCacheHeader
  {
   UINT              version;                // версия кеша
   wchar_t           copyright[64];          // копирайт
   UINT              header_size;            // размер заголовка
   UINT              record_size;            // размер кешируемой записи (TestCacheRecord с буфером параметров)
   //---
   wchar_t           expert_name[64];        // имя эксперта
   wchar_t           expert_path[128];       // имя эксперта с путём от MQL5
   wchar_t           server[64];             // источник истории (торговый сервер)
   wchar_t           symbol[32];             // символ тестирования
   UINT16            period;                 // период чарта
   INT64             date_from;              // дата начала данных в настройках тестирования
   INT64             date_to;                // конечная дата в настройках тестирования
   INT64             date_forward;           // конечная дата соответствующего форварда
   int               opt_mode;               // режим оптимизации (0-полная оптимизация, 1-генетика, 2 или 3-форвард)
   int               ticks_mode;             // режим генерации тиков
   int               last_criterion;         // критерий оптимизации при последнем сеансе
   DWORD             msc_min;                // минимальное время выполнения в миллисекундах
   DWORD             msc_max;                // максимальное время выполнения в миллисекундах
   DWORD             msc_avg;                // среднее время выполнения в миллисекундах
   int               common_reserve[16];
   //---
   wchar_t           group[80];              // имя группы + hedging/netting
   wchar_t           trade_currency[32];     // валюта депозита
   int               trade_deposit;          // начальный депозит
   int               trade_condition;        // режим работы торговли (0-без задержек, -1-произвольная задержка, nnn-количество миллисекунд)
   int               trade_leverage;         // плечо
   int               trade_hedging;          // 1 - netting, 2 - hedging
   int               trade_currency_digits;
   int               trade_reserve[6];
   //---
   char              hash_ex5[16];           // контрольная сумма скомпилированного эксперта
   UINT              parameters_size;        // размер буфера параметров эксперта
   UINT              parameters_total;       // количество параметров
   UINT              opt_params_size;        // размер буфера оптимизируемых параметров эксперта
   UINT              opt_params_total;       // количество оптимизируемых параметров
   UINT              dwords_cnt;             // размер номера прохода большой генетики
   UINT              snapshot_size;          // размер снапшота для тотальной оптимизации и для форварда после тотальной оптимизации
   UINT              passes_total;           // общее количество проходов оптимизации (для генетической оптимизации 0)
   UINT              passes_passed;          // количество пройденных проходов
   // далее следуют выставленные параметры эксперта (в т.ч. строковые) в структуре TestCacheInput
   //--- конец заголовка. далее следуют записи о каждом проходе
  };

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| входные параметры тестирования                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct TestCacheInput
  {
   wchar_t           name[64];
   int               flag;                    // оптимизируемый параметр
   int               type;                    // тип TYPE_XXX
   int               digits;                  // количество знаков после запятой
   int               offset;                  // смещение в буфере параметров
   int               size;                    // размер значения параметра в буфере
   //--- 0-start,1-step,2-stop
   union { INT64 integers[3]; double numbers[3]; };
  };

   m_header.header_size=sizeof(TestCacheHeader)+m_inputs.Total()*sizeof(TestCacheInput)+m_header.parameters_size;

//--- кешируемая запись содержит номер прохода (при генетике - номер по порядку), структуру результатов тестирования (если математика, то 1 double), буфер оптимизируемых параметров и генетический проход
   m_header.record_size=sizeof(INT64)+m_header.opt_params_size;
   if(m_mathematics)
      m_header.record_size+=sizeof(double);
   else
      m_header.record_size+=sizeof(ExpTradeSummary);
   if(m_header.dwords_cnt>1)
      m_header.record_size+=m_header.dwords_cnt*sizeof(DWORD);
   else
     {
      if(m_genetics)
         m_header.record_size+=sizeof(INT64);
     }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Структура для статистики торговли                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct ExpTradeSummary
  {
   double            initial_deposit;     // начальный депозит
   double            withdrawal;          // снято средств
   double            profit;              // общая прибыль (+)
   double            grossprofit;         // общий плюс
   double            grossloss;           // общий минус
   double            maxprofit;           // максимально прибыльная сделка
   double            minprofit;           // максимально убыточная сделка
   double            conprofitmax;        // прибыль максимальной последовательности прибыльных сделок
   double            maxconprofit;        // максимальная прибыль среди последовательностей
   double            conlossmax;          // убыток максимальной последовательности убыточных сделок
   double            maxconloss;          // максимальный убыток среди последовательностей
   double            balance_min;         // минимальное значение баланса (для расчёта абсолютной просадки)
   double            maxdrawdown;         // максимальная просадка по балансу
   double            drawdownpercent;     // отношение максимальной просадки по балансу к её пику
   double            reldrawdown;         // максимальная относительная просадка по балансу в деньгах
   double            reldrawdownpercent;  // максимальная относительная просадка по балансу в процентах
   double            equity_min;          // минимальное значение equity (для расчёта абсолютной просадки по equity)
   double            maxdrawdown_e;       // максимальная просадка по equity
   double            drawdownpercent_e;   // отношение максимальной просадки по equity к её пику (+)
   double            reldrawdown_e;       // максимальная относительная просадка по equity в деньгах
   double            reldrawdownpercnt_e; // максимальная относительная просадка по equity в процентах
   double            expected_payoff;     // матожидание выигрыша (+)
   double            profit_factor;       // показатель прибыльности (+)
   double            recovery_factor;     // фактор восстановления (+)
   double            sharpe_ratio;        // коэффициент Шарпа (+)
   double            margin_level;        // минимальный уровень маржи
   double            custom_fitness;      // пользовательский фитнесс - результат OnTester (+)
   int               deals;               // общее количество сделок
   int               trades;              // количество сделок out/inout
   int               profittrades;        // количество прибыльных
   int               losstrades;          // количество убыточных
   int               shorttrades;         // количество шортов
   int               longtrades;          // количество лонгов
   int               winshorttrades;      // количество прибыльных шортов
   int               winlongtrades;       // количество прибыльных лонгов
   int               conprofitmax_trades; // максимальная последовательность прибыльных сделок
   int               maxconprofit_trades; // последовательность максимальной прибыли
   int               conlossmax_trades;   // максимальная последовательность убыточных сделок
   int               maxconloss_trades;   // последовательность максимального убытка
   int               avgconwinners;       // среднее количество последовательных прибыльных сделок
   int               avgconloosers;       // среднее количество последовательных убыточных сделок
  };
PS. Format may change. This format corresponds to version 514
 
Slava:
PS. The format may change. This format corresponds to version 514

Thank you so much! I'll post the opt job when it's ready.

SZZ Only 64 characters per path length to the Expert Advisor - not enough?
 
Slava:
No

How then to act in such a situation?

There is a tricky condition in the source, the optimality of which can only be calculated by groping - I change it and after the backtest I see the result in the file.

I want to get a lot of files with different conditions. And then compare.

How to form another file name, if source has changed?


I don't know how to get out of such situations without it.

Forum about trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Slava, 2019.04.19 15:11

   char              hash_ex5[16];           // контрольная сумма скомпилированного эксперта
 
For what reason are forum posts from the next three days not appearing in the site search?
 

This result

is achieved as follows.

All but one of the Agents are deactivated. And a full 5,750 variations are run. Then all other local Agents are turned on.

It seems that the tasks are distributed unevenly. And total optimization time will be higher than it could be.

 

Build 2025.

According to the help, GlobalVariableDel() has a bool return type

But when you press Ctrl+Shift+Space:

And it gives a warning message during assembly:


 
I can't find the "Send to check" button of the draft article. Could you give me a hint, please?
 
fxsaber:

I don't know how to get out of situations like this

Maybe MD5 from ex5 file?
Maybe stored inside ex5 file, search with hex editor...

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
I can't find the "Send to check" button of the draft article. Could you give me a hint, please?
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Thank you, Artem.

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