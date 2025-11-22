Errors, bugs, questions - page 2440
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I'm even more interested in the recording. Reading will do, if the format is known.
PS. The format may change. This format corresponds to version 514
Thank you so much! I'll post the opt job when it's ready.SZZ Only 64 characters per path length to the Expert Advisor - not enough?
No
How then to act in such a situation?
There is a tricky condition in the source, the optimality of which can only be calculated by groping - I change it and after the backtest I see the result in the file.
I want to get a lot of files with different conditions. And then compare.
How to form another file name, if source has changed?
I don't know how to get out of such situations without it.
Forum about trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Slava, 2019.04.19 15:11
This result
is achieved as follows.
All but one of the Agents are deactivated. And a full 5,750 variations are run. Then all other local Agents are turned on.
It seems that the tasks are distributed unevenly. And total optimization time will be higher than it could be.
Build 2025.
According to the help, GlobalVariableDel() has a bool return type
But when you press Ctrl+Shift+Space:
And it gives a warning message during assembly:
I don't know how to get out of situations like this
Maybe MD5 from ex5 file?
Maybe stored inside ex5 file, search with hex editor...
I can't find the "Send to check" button of the draft article. Could you give me a hint, please?
Thank you, Artem.