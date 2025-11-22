Errors, bugs, questions - page 2279
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was just about to reply, but YOU answered your own question.
Thanks for the confirmation)
Good afternoon,
Could you make these function calls work in the strategy test, please? Thanks!
At the same time, the pending ones are close to the ping. What can be the reason of this skew on the demo?
When I updated the product in the marketplace I filled in the English/Russian pages with a description of what has changed and published the new version, but nothing from my description has appeared in the "what's new" section of my product.
I can't even edit this description as there is no document against the latest version at all.
When I updated the product in the marketplace I filled in the English/Russian pages with a description of what has changed and published the new version, but nothing from my description has appeared in the "what's new" section of my product.
Even no possibility to edit this description as there is no document against last version.
Same thing. I thought it was a glitch.
After selecting the menu item "Run single test"
there is nothing to indicate that an appropriate single test is in progress and has been run. It is a good idea to switch to the "Graph" tab if the single run is successful, or to the "Log" tab if it fails.
It may seem like a minor cosmetic niggle.
When I need to fill part of a large array with a single Z-value, I use a construction:
Many people will say - why is it so complicated, it can be simpler:
But for some unknown reason, the first variant using an intermediate array performs much faster than the second one
I already wrote on this question to SD a couple of years ago. I got a reply saying that I had found and fixed the problem and it would be ok in the next build.
But the problem persists.
I've got the same test in MT4:
You have encountered a peculiarity of memory operation in WindowsThis initiates the actual allocation of physical memory so that this does not happen during the test.
Right after ArrayResize add
Here are the results from my computer
You have run into a memory peculiarity in WindowsThis initiates the actual allocation of physical memory so that this does not happen during the test.
Immediately after ArrayResize add
What then does the ME built-in profiler measure on ArrayResize?
What then does the ME built-in profiler measure on ArrayResize?
It measures the running time of ArrayResize function.
The TestArrayFill test code is built in such a way that "cold" memory is allocated for the array, with no chance to get "hot" memory.
To be clear, ArrayResize allocates virtual memory (or process memory), but there is no guarantee that virtual memory will immediately get (or already have) physical pages.
Windows, will allocate physical memory as needed, the first time the virtual memory page is accessed.
The page is 4KB in size, i.e. to "warm up", not all elements could be zeroed via ArrayFill (as I wrote) but only every 4096 / sizeof(array element type) starting from zero.
Since zeroing of variables is guaranteed in MQL4, ArrayResize in MT4 runs through the array zeroing it, so there is no "cold" memory effect there.
Subtlety, however. Thank you! The Documentation is probably long overdue for a "Subtlety" spoiler.