Errors, bugs, questions - page 2739

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[Deleted]  
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Can you comment on this?

MT4 version 1262 has been released. The problem with the debugger remains.

[Deleted]  

This is a serious flaw of the compiler.
In code like this

void OnStart()
  {
   int a1;
   int a2=0;
   int b1=2;
   int b2=3;
   printf("b1*b2 = %d",b1*b2);   
  }


The compiler generates the warning only for not using the a1 variable.
But it doesn't generate it on a2 because it seems to believe that initialization is usage.

If the respected developers correct this, many programmers who have hundreds and thousands of lines of code will be very surprised when they find out how much unnecessary stuff they have written.

I would like to ask the development team to lead the compiler-IDE (MetaEditor) to the world standards in this matter.
Thank you.

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

Version MT4 1262 has been released. The problem with the debugger remains.

How did you update ?

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

How has it been updated?

It's a hundred years old...

The February 11th version.

Reboot the terminal a few times - the update should pick up, provided you are connected to MetaQuotes-Demo.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

So she's a hundred years old ...

From the February 11th version.

Reboot the terminal a few times - the update should pick up

On MetaQuotes-Demo

 
MetaQuotes:

On MetaQuotes-Demo

Yes, I supplemented above. Thank you.

 

MT 4 BILD 1262 Terminal crashes


2020.05.13 18:05:09.335 Access violation write to 0x0335346E

2020.05.13 18:05:09.276 VR EURUSD,H4: 1 leaked strings left

2020.05.13 18:11:11.126 Access violation write to 0x033403B7

2020.05.13 18:37:13.585 Access violation write to 0x03093648
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

MT 4 BILD 1262 Terminal crashes


2020.05.13 18:05:09.335 Access violation write to 0x0335346E

2020.05.13 18:05:09.276 VR EURUSD,H4: 1 leaked strings left

2020.05.13 18:11:11.126 Access violation write to 0x033403B7

2020.05.13 18:37:13.585 Access violation write to 0x03093648

Where are the bottom three lines from the journal?

For example:

2020.05.14 20:03:27.243 Data Folder: E:\New MT4
2020.05.14 20:03:27.243 Windows 10 Home x64, IE 11, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i3-3217 U  @ 1.80 GHz, Memory: 7252 / 11981 Mb, Disk: 43 / 390 Gb, GMT+7
2020.05.14 20:03:27.243 MetaTrader 4 build 1262 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
 

This code:

class Base
{
  protected:
    Base(const string s = NULL) {}
};

class Derived: public Base
{
  public:
    Derived(const string s = NULL): Base(s) {}
};

gives error: 'Base::Base' - cannot access protected member function

C++ works fine (with substitution of string for char *).

[Deleted]  
MetaQuotes:

Maybe you can answer when the debugging on MT4 is fixed?

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