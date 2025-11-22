Errors, bugs, questions - page 2739
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Can you comment on this?
MT4 version 1262 has been released. The problem with the debugger remains.
This is a serious flaw of the compiler.
In code like this
The compiler generates the warning only for not using the a1 variable.
But it doesn't generate it on a2 because it seems to believe that initialization is usage.
If the respected developers correct this, many programmers who have hundreds and thousands of lines of code will be very surprised when they find out how much unnecessary stuff they have written.
I would like to ask the development team to lead the compiler-IDE (MetaEditor) to the world standards in this matter.
Thank you.
Version MT4 1262 has been released. The problem with the debugger remains.
How did you update ?
How has it been updated?
It's a hundred years old...
The February 11th version.
Reboot the terminal a few times - the update should pick up, provided you are connected to MetaQuotes-Demo.
So she's a hundred years old ...
From the February 11th version.
Reboot the terminal a few times - the update should pick up
On MetaQuotes-Demo
On MetaQuotes-Demo
Yes, I supplemented above. Thank you.
MT 4 BILD 1262 Terminal crashes
2020.05.13 18:05:09.335 Access violation write to 0x0335346E
2020.05.13 18:05:09.276 VR EURUSD,H4: 1 leaked strings left
MT 4 BILD 1262 Terminal crashes
2020.05.13 18:05:09.335 Access violation write to 0x0335346E
2020.05.13 18:05:09.276 VR EURUSD,H4: 1 leaked strings left
Where are the bottom three lines from the journal?
For example:
This code:
gives error: 'Base::Base' - cannot access protected member function
C++ works fine (with substitution of string for char *).
Maybe you can answer when the debugging on MT4 is fixed?