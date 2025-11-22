Errors, bugs, questions - page 2277
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I started to run single runs on one custom symbol after optimisation. They were cardinally different in all respects from those shown by the optimizer.
The bug was reproduced constantly and appeared only on one custom symbol. After some actions (symbol removal, Terminal restart) everything went back to normal.
I haven't managed to catch the bug after that. Suspicion on optimization caches.
Help me with the signals. It says in the logbook that it has not found a symbol. I have only symbols XXXXk, XXXm, XXXf in the terminal, but the manual says that it should still copy.
What's the catch?
Good afternoon.
Optimisation is not running on a computer with a large number of cores.
The Expert Advisor code is tested, the single test runs fine on the whole section of the history.
Optimization works fine on 8 cores.
On 72 cores local agents start and their Status changes from Ready to Busy and then to 0.0%.
In the Tasks/Completed column, the number of scheduled/completed tasks appears as usual.
On 8 cores after a few seconds the load of cores increases to 100% and Status column starts increasing %.
Not applicable for 72 cores: cores stay in background mode, metatester64.exe processes have zero activity, optimization is not started.
I am attaching the logs in the archive.
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Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.08.15 13:56
What we are automating and redoing:
Is the QB still moderated?
Did an Optimisation run on a custom character. If I tweak its history, should the tester caches be reset? This does not seem to be happening at the moment.
Optimization caches are not reset when history is changed
Optimisation caches are not reset when history is changed
Will you fix it? Will you give me a mechanism to reset the caches?
Will you fix it? Will you give me a cache reset mechanism?
It's not clear how to determine the immutability of historical data. Count the checksum from date to date?
Yes, checksum storage by ticks/bars + symbol properties for each interval stored in cache.
Of course, the mechanism of cache reset as TesterCacheFree() in OnTesterInit() would be useful.
I am afraid to ask if the cache can be read using MQL5 tools. If so, people could write their own tricks to analyze the results of Optimization.
It is not known how to determine the invariance of historical data. Count the checksum from date to date?