Errors, bugs, questions - page 2283
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There is a problem when connecting to the storage. How to fix it?
Bild 1881. Difficulties with the choice of colour.
SerVisdesk was closed because of endless questions from beginners and schoolboys, because users PRACTICALLY never describe the full problem and had to be plucked out of them with pincers.
Now it's like this: if there's a problem, create a separate THEME, with a COMPLETE description, with code WHICH CAN COLLECT and reproduce the problem.
When renaming a graphical object, the events described in the ObjectSetString function note are not generated
Result:
2018.09.10 04:23:51.542 Test (EURUSD,H4) OnTimer:1
2018.09.10 04:23:51.549 Test (EURUSD,H4) OnChartEvent:CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE
2018.09.10 04:23:56.534 Test (EURUSD,H4) OnTimer:2
2018.09.10 04:24:11.553 Test (EURUSD,H4) OnTimer:5:0
Expected:
2018.09.10 04:23:51.542 Test (EURUSD,H4) OnTimer:1
2018.09.10 04:23:51.549 Test (EURUSD,H4) OnChartEvent:CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE
2018.09.10 04:23:56.534 Test (EURUSD,H4) OnTimer:2
Test (EURUSD,H4) OnChartEvent:CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE
Test (EURUSD,H4) OnChartEvent:CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE
2018.09.10 04:24:11.553 Test (EURUSD,H4) OnTimer:5:0
You may not have read the question I asked carefully. I didn't ask why they closed the service-desk. I asked why they deleted the entire application history from there and whether it is possible to find it now.
A lot of relevant information has been destroyed.
Why is the SSD constantly being addressed (light flickers at high frequency) during Optimisation?
Genetics?
Total overkill. 8 cores. The EA itself doesn't write or read anything. Custom symbol by real ticks.
Total overkill. 8 cores. The EA itself doesn't write or read anything. Custom symbol based on real ticks.
Well, ticks are not stored in the memory. They are downloaded as needed, in parts, as far as I understand.