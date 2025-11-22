Errors, bugs, questions - page 2275
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Yeah, vc++ swallows it, but gcc doesn't want to
Character names are truncated in the optimiser GUI caches
This is especially true for custom characters - the names there are often long.
I open a EURUSD chart and run this script from the QB on it. It keeps a detailed log as it runs... As a result, I have a chart with a new symbol in which bars and ticks are taken from the side.
Using this symbol I can start any EA using real ticks.
I have made a short optimization, instead of single run. About an hour after finishing it was no longer possible to make a "Run Single Test" from Optimisation results - the ticks have disappeared. So this is a 100% reproducible method.
If you use Tester/Optimizer without long pauses, even on different characters, the ticks don't disappear. Probably the ticks are removed by cleaning up some Tester caches.
Character names are truncated in the optimiser GUI caches
This is especially true for custom characters - the names there are often long.
If you use the tester/optimiser without long pauses, even on different characters, the ticks do not disappear. The ticks are probably removed by cleaning up some of the Tester caches.
The symbol name cannot be longer than 32 characters, including the termination 0. That is, in fact, 31.
The 28-character names in the screenshot are cropped.
Found and corrected.
Thanks. If we continue to talk about custom ones, there are two situations with them
1
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2018.08.28 19:45
Is there any way to fix this by the next build?
When I switch to another account, the custom symbol chart loses bars - "Waiting for update". Bars can't be requested. At the same time ticks - no problem.
After restarting the Terminal, of course, the bars on the chart are available.
I would like the custom symbol bars to remain available without rebooting after switching to another account.
2.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2018.08.28 10:20
It takes a minute at 24 million ticks to successfully execute this function. Is it possible to speed it up?
The 28-character names in the screenshot are cropped.
Thanks. If we continue to talk about custom ones, there are two situations with them
1
2.
About 28 characters will check.
2. It may be possible to speed it up, but it's not the first priority.
Give details on the first point. We need a clear reproduction.
Give details on the first point. You need a clear playback.
fxsaber:
3. Switching to an account from another trading server.
Switching is tantamount to loss of communication... it is possible that in this case it will come down to this https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/275574#comment_8485737