Errors, bugs, questions - page 2282
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Guys, please advise how to get indicator value for previous bars in mql5.
In mql 4 there was a SAVING variable, but mql 5 doesn't have it. HELP
And there are other implementations. Like with felt-tip pens, the colour is different but the taste is the same.
How do I get the colour from an indicator colour buffer?
Each buffer has its own number. And in the function CopyBuffer, the second parameter is the buffer number. But it will be not colour, and an index in colour array. But with it, hopefully, you can handle by yourself.
I don't understand, could you be more specific?
How toget colour from bufferupper_line_color ????
I don't understand, can you be more specific?
The code is taken from the indicator
The system generates an array with three colours. (If I may say so, it is a hidden array, inaccessible to the programmer).
Indicator buffer 4 contains indexes of colours from colour array
Here, the colour index is written to the indicator buffer and the system uses the index to select a colour from those listed in the array.
Accordingly, having used function
we will receive the colour index on the last bar in the declared array buffer[]
ps; While I was writing, a question was added. I hope this clarification is enough. I don't want to correct it.
Result: true:false:7:4
How is it that strings of different lengths are suddenly equal? While comparison using StringCompare produces the opposite == result
The code is taken from the indicator
The system generates an array with three colours. (if I may say so, a hidden array, inaccessible to the programmer).
Indicator buffer 4 contains colour indices from an array of colours
Here the colour index is entered into the indicator buffer, and the system uses the index to select a colour from those listed and entered into the array.
Accordingly, having used function
we receive the colour index on the last bar in the array buffer[] declared beforehand
ps; As I was writing, the question was added. I hope this clarification is enough. I don't want to correct it.
And in the buffer buffer is copied not a colour but 0,0 1,0 2,0
tested does not work
My question says colour and not index, we get the index ascolorBufer[0] on the last bar without all these manipulations... How do I get the colour name or the colour itself as a color ?
And the colour is copied to the buffer not the 0.0 1.0 2.0
tested does not work
Tested, it works.
In my question it is written about colour and not about index, we get the indexcolorBufer[0] on the last bar without all these machinations... How to pull exactly the colour name or the colour itself by color type ?
This is called "Don't tailgate". I told you right away that you'd only get the index.
Checked, it works.
And this is called "Don't bend your tail." I told you right away that you would only get the index.
I wrote the colour right away ... Thank you for responding ... Read the questions more carefully !!!
And I wrote the colour right away ... Thank you for responding ... Read the questions carefully !!!
Whatever the question, that's the answer. There are two ways to set the colour of the indicator display. Use the second one.