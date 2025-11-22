Errors, bugs, questions - page 1131
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If you have just added your product to the Market, it will appear in the terminal with a delay of about a day. If the product is not in the Market - check if the product has been sent to "Draft" and a moderator comment has appeared on it.
No, I want to buy but it is not in the Market and through the site when you try to buy or test Demo it does not see the terminal
i had no such problems before and now i think the market sees new products for 14 april and others do not.
No, I want to buy it and test it and it's not in the Market. There is no demo version in the terminal either.
I haven't had this problem before. The seller showed me a screenshot, there is a demo version of the product in the Market.
Product type : indicator or other?
i can find the required product from here as well. after that i hit "buy" and after that i cannot see it in the market opening the terminal
P.S.I know where and how to buy and test products and went on the forum to ask what may be the reason that I do not see the product and the seller tells me that he is there a screen showing
If you search for the product manually in the terminal it is also not there
I didn't show you anything. The forum has a way of substituting links into sentences. The only thing I did was to correct your spelling errors (your posts without punctuation and without capitalisation are very hard to understand).
About the Marketplace update in the MT5 terminal, I've already said it:
...If you have just added your product to the Market, it will appear in the terminal with a delay of about a day...
I don't know about delays in products appearing in Market at MQL.com.
what you have shown me is a wall of products i'm talking about the terminal in the MT5 market and the shop on the site where you buy
I can find the required product from here as well. Then I press Buy and get it open in the terminal but the market does not see it
P.S.I know where and how to buy and test products and went on the forum to ask what may be the reason that I do not see the product and the seller tells me that he is there a screen showing
If I look for the product manually in the terminal it is also not there
paladin800:
Дайте линк на продукт тут на сайте в Маркете. Проверю у себя на МТ5. Кстати искомый продукт для МТ4 или МТ5?
Tab
Print() (bottom-up)
Comment (top-down)
It turns out that both Print() and Comment() at the beginning of the line does not output tabulation at all, while space does. In the middle of the line, Print() prints tabulation as a space, while Comment() does not.
Even if we put tabulation equal to a space, there is still an inconsistency
Please advise who knows how to make indicators work in MT4.
Indicators with mq4 extension cannot be opened via MT4 navigator, although they are displayed in navigator. This problem occurred after the developer moved all the indicators to the folder MQL/indicators
Please advise who knows how to make indicators work in MT4.
Indicators with mq4 extension cannot be opened via MT4 navigator, although they are displayed in navigator. This problem occurred after the developer moved all the indicators to the folder MQL/indicators
The compiler does not throw an error when trying to change a pointer declared as const