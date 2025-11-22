Errors, bugs, questions - page 2187
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At least it's not a pipsqueak.)
It doesn't matter. Advertising is prohibited in any form.
You seem to get rebuked all the time for hinting at advertising, but here yourself, I have no products to sell, I pointed out a real bug in the report
Do you not see the thread title? It's not a picked screen, it's the current state, with open positions, floating positions at the top
This is the kind of green cloud that forms when there are a large number of trades
You seem to get rebuked all the time for hinting at advertising, but here yourself, I have no products to sell, I pointed out a real bug in the report
Do you not see the thread title? It's not a picked screen, it's the current state, with open positions, floating positions at the top
Yes I get rebuked all the time, with and without a case. I even know who, constantly clicking buttons :-)
What is the question? If the question is about the terminal, then write to Service Desk. Why show your trade here?
You seem to get rebuked all the time for hinting at advertising, but here yourself, I have no products to sell, I pointed out a real bug in the report
Do you not see the thread title? This is not a picked screen, but the current state, with open positions, at the top are floating positions
I did not just point out that it is an advertisement.
Before writing to you, I checked 3 terminals of the latest builds - and saved the reports. There is no such glitch anywhere.
Is there any flag, parameter, property to bring local agents' behaviour in line with those in the Cloud?
As we know the behaviour of local agents is very different from those in MQL Cloud.
Is there any flag, parameter, property to bring local agents' behaviour in line with those in Cloud?
In OnTesterInit create FILE_COMMON file. Local will see it, Cloud will not. This can serve as a flag.
In OnTesterInit create FILE_COMMON file. Local will see it, Cloud will not. This can serve as a flag.
Thanks for the tip, however the goal is still to bring the behaviour of local agents to cloud agents on the "terminal" side.
Thanks for the advice, but the goal is still to bring the behaviour of local agents to cloud agents on the "terminal" side.
Without an example, I probably won't understand.
I didn't just say it was an advertisement.
Before I wrote to you, I checked 3 terminals of the latest builds - and saved the reports. There is no such glitch anywhere.
And I did not just point it out, in another terminal the same thing, build 1795