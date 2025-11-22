Errors, bugs, questions - page 2188
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Next to the "changes to favourites" icon in the top right corner of the site, the "Messages" icon is lit up with the number 1 (there is one unread message). But all the messages are read...
Now you can't tell the read from the unread, they don't stand out in any way. I've got the number two on there and I don't even know where to find the unread ones.
Misunderstood
In the first case it's fine, in the second it's a compilation error. What's the difference?
Why String instead of string?
In the Optimisation tab of the Tester, there is no column with OnTester results when Optimisation mode other than CustomMax is selected.
This is not correct. OnTester is always calculated, so why isn't it shown?
For example, if I optimize by BalanceMax, I can't see the custom characteristic in the Optimization tab.
And what happened to the option that allows you to ignore negative results in the Optimizer?
ZS In your application to the SR, say hello from me. They may have forgotten about it.
I reminded them about the application yesterday. I said hello)) So far they are not saying anything. If they respond, I will write to them.
Now you can't tell the read from the unread, they don't stand out in any way. I have the number two hanging up and I don't even know where to look for the unread ones.
Yeah, that's what I'm saying... I've looked at some of the correspondence and the number's gone... It's not convenient, it would be good to highlight unread correspondence.
Yes, that's what I'm saying... Looked at some of the correspondence - the number is missing... Not convenient, it would be good to highlight unread correspondence.
The colour of the unread ones is a little darker.
The colour of unread ones is a little darker.
Didn't notice... I will pay attention.
Also, you can't delete correspondence now, as far as I understand. Spam messages are unnecessary.
and i didn't just point it out, it's the same in another terminal, build 1795
I apologise for the suspicion of advertising.
Indeed.
In English terminal (installed by default) - everything is fine.
But the translation into Russian has an error:
Why a String instead of a string?
Where does it follow that instead?
The highlighted is the root of your error.
You need to compile the file before optimising it.
Thank you! Really - it works!)
And I didn't realise that it was necessary to compile regularly, without even making changes...