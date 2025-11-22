Errors, bugs, questions - page 2185
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MT4 question.
I've encountered this once before and stumbled with this bug again on an HFT test.
I set BuyLimit, the price breaks it down and stays down for many minutes. At the same time BuyLimit is lit yellow but "not executed".
Attempts to modify it give out
When I saw it, I remembered this long ago situation. The recipe then and as it turned out now is always the same - reconnect. After the contact it turns out that BuyLimit has long (since the moment of crossing) been a Buy position.
At the same time before the reconnect we could trade other orders and everything was fine with them, only BuyLimit was hovering.
It turns out that there is no notification in the MT4 terminal that BuyLimit has become a Buy position. And, consequently, it's a bummer until you make a re-login.
I have to remember how I solved this situation. But I'm 99% sure that in case of errors or oddities I was just forced to relogin through WinAPI.
Does it make sense to write to SD about it, since it is MT4 after all? I have not noticed anything like that in MT5.
MT4 question.
I've encountered this once before and stumbled with this bug again on an HFT test.
I set BuyLimit, the price breaks it down and stays down for many minutes. At the same time BuyLimit is lit yellow but "not executed".
Attempts to modify it give out
When I saw it, I remembered this long ago situation. The recipe then and as it turned out now is always the same - reconnect. After the contact it turns out that BuyLimit has long (since the moment of crossing) been a Buy position.
At the same time before the reconnect we could trade other orders and everything was fine with them, only BuyLimit was hovering.
It turns out that there is no notification in the MT4 terminal that BuyLimit has become a Buy position. And, consequently, it's a bummer until you make a re-login.
I have to remember how I solved this situation. But I'm 99% sure that in case of errors or oddities I was just forced to relogin through WinAPI.
Does it make sense to write to SD about it, since it is MT4 after all? I have not noticed anything like that in 5.
Probably this is a kitchen appliance - my TSs work with limits in MT4, but I've never seen anything like that.
What is badly missing is the Optimise mode, where the symbols from Market Watch are searched sequentially and each symbol has its input parameters optimised.
This mode is very much in demand when looking for the right symbol for a TS. And it is especially useful when custom symbols exist - you create different custom symbols and look their properties in the Optimizer.
Good point - it's especially important to make the genetics work separately for each symbol!
It's probably a kitchen utensil - my TCs work with limiters in MT4, but I've never seen this.
This is a terminal bug, not a DC bug. You can open a second terminal and see that the so-called "BuyLimit" is Buy.
This is a Terminal bug, not a DC bug. You can open a second terminal and see that the so-called "BuyLimit" is Buy.
Hmm, that's an argument. Although again - have not met...
Have you waited long at all, you know, a day or more! Just curious, maybe I have such a bug and I do not notice ...
product cannot be downloaded from the marketplace, what can I do?
Am I the only one who has the site hanging up?
there's that.
why does it say Backtest when saving the trade report?