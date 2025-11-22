Errors, bugs, questions - page 2166

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i.e. if you set this property to false, the crosshair will not be visible on the chart when you click the wheel,

but when you click the crosshair button on the toolbar, the crosshair will appear on the chart.

Question, does the mouse and the button turn on two different crosshairs? )

ZS: and when you press Ctrl+F and theCHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL property is disabled, the crosshair also appears.

I wonder what it disables then?
 

another interesting thing

if you enable the crosshair with the taskbar button and disable it with Ctrl+F, it is not disabled )

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

another interesting thing

if you enable the crosshair with the taskbar button and disable it with Ctrl+F, it is not disabled )

Crosshair is not disabled by anything. By enabling it with the button, it is not disabled even with the button. Enabling Ctrl+F does not disable it either with Ctrl+F or the button. It is disabled after use, i.e. by clicking the mouse on the graph.

 

Otkritie broker, why are there such delays (11 seconds) in execution during strong movements?

2018.03.14 10:01:29.516 Trades  '289': exchange sell 10.00 Si-3.18 at market
2018.03.14 10:01:40.680 Trades  '289': accepted exchange sell 10.00 Si-3.18 at market
2018.03.14 10:01:40.692 Trades  '289': exchange sell 10.00 Si-3.18 at market placed for execution
2018.03.14 10:01:40.781 Trades  '289': order #85223736 sell 10.00 / 10.00 Si-3.18 at market done in 11265.537 ms
2018.03.14 10:01:40.782 Trades  '289': deal #47039430 sell 3.00 Si-3.18 at 57027 done (based on order #85223736)
2018.03.14 10:01:40.786 Trades  '289': deal #47039431 sell 2.00 Si-3.18 at 57026 done (based on order #85223736)
2018.03.14 10:01:40.787 Trades  '289': deal #47039432 sell 3.00 Si-3.18 at 57026 done (based on order #85223736)
2018.03.14 10:01:40.790 Trades  '289': deal #47039433 sell 1.00 Si-3.18 at 57026 done (based on order #85223736)
2018.03.14 10:01:40.795 Trades  '289': deal #47039434 sell 1.00 Si-3.18 at 57025 done (based on order #85223736)
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Otkritie broker, why are there such delays (11 seconds) in execution during strong movements?

do you use "heavy" indicators?
 
SEM:
Do you use "heavy" indicators?

The indicators could have an effect if the program is delayed in receiving an order to act.

I detect strong movement when a laptop has a cooler on - there are only robots standing there. Indicators, I use, of course, but that seems to be a separate topic.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

And here is the pornography made on the same code Visual C++ 2017 x64 with full optimizations:

Unqualified plum code that is generated in MQL5.

MSVC doesn't even try to optimize it surprisingly - all maths is passed through libraries as if it was written for a 20 years old processor. And enabling AVX commands set doesn't change the compiler's behavior at all.

Test C++ file attached. There is no need to express the idea of "an error in the test example", there is no error.

well, unlike gcc v5.4 the code is smaller ))

in the archive your code is customized for Linux, gcc v5.4 compiler, did -O3 optimizations and without it

ps. how do you get the assembler code from the mql compiler? it would be nice to have a reference to the commands
Files:
src.zip  6 kb
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

how do I know if the crosshair button is pressed or released?

Write your own crosshair emulator (

 

How's that?


 
Vladimir Pastushak:

How?

The graffiti is pumping out to the server.)

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