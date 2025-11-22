Errors, bugs, questions - page 2166
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i.e. if you set this property to false, the crosshair will not be visible on the chart when you click the wheel,
but when you click the crosshair button on the toolbar, the crosshair will appear on the chart.
Question, does the mouse and the button turn on two different crosshairs? )
ZS: and when you press Ctrl+F and theCHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL property is disabled, the crosshair also appears.I wonder what it disables then?
another interesting thing
if you enable the crosshair with the taskbar button and disable it with Ctrl+F, it is not disabled )
another interesting thing
if you enable the crosshair with the taskbar button and disable it with Ctrl+F, it is not disabled )
Crosshair is not disabled by anything. By enabling it with the button, it is not disabled even with the button. Enabling Ctrl+F does not disable it either with Ctrl+F or the button. It is disabled after use, i.e. by clicking the mouse on the graph.
Otkritie broker, why are there such delays (11 seconds) in execution during strong movements?
Otkritie broker, why are there such delays (11 seconds) in execution during strong movements?
Do you use "heavy" indicators?
The indicators could have an effect if the program is delayed in receiving an order to act.
I detect strong movement when a laptop has a cooler on - there are only robots standing there. Indicators, I use, of course, but that seems to be a separate topic.
And here is the pornography made on the same code Visual C++ 2017 x64 with full optimizations:
Unqualified plum code that is generated in MQL5.
MSVC doesn't even try to optimize it surprisingly - all maths is passed through libraries as if it was written for a 20 years old processor. And enabling AVX commands set doesn't change the compiler's behavior at all.
Test C++ file attached. There is no need to express the idea of "an error in the test example", there is no error.
well, unlike gcc v5.4 the code is smaller ))
in the archive your code is customized for Linux, gcc v5.4 compiler, did -O3 optimizations and without itps. how do you get the assembler code from the mql compiler? it would be nice to have a reference to the commands
how do I know if the crosshair button is pressed or released?
Write your own crosshair emulator (
How's that?
How?
The graffiti is pumping out to the server.)