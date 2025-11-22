Errors, bugs, questions - page 2118

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A100:

Everything works.

Thank you.

Is this some kind of hidden help you have? i mean mt4

I have no such function announcement in my help:

string  ObjectName( 
   int   object_index   // object index 
   );
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

I have no such declaration of functions in my help:

From here https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/objects/objectname

 
A100:

From here https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/objects/objectname


Thank you, then everything has fallen into place.

That's handy.

 

MetaEditor Bild 1755

when switching to English - I no longer have the function tooltips displayed

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

MetaEditor Bild 1755

when switching to English - I no longer have the function tooltips displayed

It works for me:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

It works for me:



how do you make a gifki like that

with what program? so it's fast.


I saw the name at the end of the gifki. Thanks

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


how do you make a gifki like that?

with which program ? so it's fast.

Bottom right corner - it gives itself away in free mode :)


Oops. You've already seen it :)

 
Vladimir Karputov:

It works for me:




weird, ok, it worked for me too...

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:



weird, ok, it worked for me too...

Don't forget to put sugar in the corner of the room. And everything will work...

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Don't forget to put sugar in the corner of the room. And everything will work ...


:-) Friday...

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