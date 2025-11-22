Errors, bugs, questions - page 2114
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Error in the Documentation.
const void& buffer[],
const void& buffer[],
I observed such errors in many function pairs. I recommend developers to check all of them, especially since it is easy to automate such checking
What is this error and what is the problem?
Cannot load 'C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F2262CFAFF47C27887389DAB2852351A\MQL4\Experts\myyd.dll' [998]
although there is a dll in Experts ...
and also gets this error: Cannot call 'myyd.dll::de_init', DLL is not allowed
On a desktop everything works on a VPS not !
Per MSDN System Error Codes.ERROR_NOACCESS 998 (0x3E6)
Invalid access to memory location.
How can it be... not enough RAM to load the dll... I have 7mb
On VPS 1G RAM
Is there such a thing... not enough RAM to load the dll ... I have 7mb.
Probably the second error 998 is a consequence of the first 193 (if there is one)
I can't understand, an exclamation mark appeared on the file, what is it?
I can't understand, an exclamation mark appeared on the file, what is it?
It means you've made changes to the file and then compiled it.
Added: although no, the file is not connected to the Warehouse. Weird.
Comparing magiks (IDs). Discovered this. Please explain it to me. Did "579" not fit into the tooltip?
Comparing magiks (IDs). Discovered this. Please explain if you can
Because Netting. And the megic of the share deal has nothing to do with the megic of the deal.
Actually, the account is hedged, and the deal.Magic() on this deal is 1579. The display in the tooltip here is lame. Or am I missing something?
Actually, the account is hedged and the deal.Magic() for this trade is 1579. The display in the tooltip here is lame. Or am I missing something?
Then the display.
It seems that if you use the position comment as much as possible (31 characters) then there is no more room to display the ID in the tooltip.