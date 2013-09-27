Anything special when testing EA based on Indicator from Market?
I purchased a custom indicator from the MQL5 Market and developed an EA to utilize the indicator.
The EA can work as I expected. However, when I was testing the EA in the strategy tester I got a problem:
The test execution speed is very slow. Actually the test's speed is as slow as testing the EA in "Visualization" mode. It means that I need much time to test the EA.
My question is: is there anything special to test an EA based on an indicator from the Market and a standard indicator or a self-developed custom indicator?
Or my problem is just an individual case, it's just because that the calculation of the indicator I purchased is slow? I really doubt it because the testing speed of "Visualization" mode and "Non-Visualization" mode is almost the same.
To test the performance of an indicator, I am using a very simple EA with the Strategy Tester :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- double buffer[1]; if (CopyBuffer(handle, 0, 0, 1, buffer)==1) ;//Print("Buffer value = ", buffer[0]); else Print("Error copying buffer..."); }
I run it with strategy tester with EURUSD/H1, every tick for last month. If it takes more than a few seconds then your indicator is slow (you can compare with standard indicator).
If it's the case of your indicator, ask to the seller to fix it. If it's not the case, then fix your EA.
To test the performance of an indicator, I am using a very simple EA with the Strategy Tester :
I run it with strategy tester with EURUSD/H1, every tick for last month. If it takes more than a few seconds then your indicator is slow (you can compare with standard indicator).
If it's the case of your indicator, ask to the seller to fix it. If it's not the case, then fix your EA.
Thank you very much for the suggestion.
I tried the tests and found that it should be the indicator's problem. Maybe its calculation is too complex :)
I also tried the code with a free indicator in the market and it runs much faster.
Thank you very much for the suggestion.
I tried the tests and found that it should be the indicator's problem. Maybe its calculation is too complex :)
I also tried the code with a free indicator in the market and it runs much faster.
put indicator to charts and check CPU
can you please explain?
thank you.
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I purchased a custom indicator from the MQL5 Market and developed an EA to utilize the indicator.
The EA can work as I expected. However, when I was testing the EA in the strategy tester I got a problem:
The test execution speed is very slow. Actually the test's speed is as slow as testing the EA in "Visualization" mode. It means that I need much time to test the EA.
My question is: is there anything special to test an EA based on an indicator from the Market and a standard indicator or a self-developed custom indicator?
Or my problem is just an individual case, it's just because that the calculation of the indicator I purchased is slow? I really doubt it because the testing speed of "Visualization" mode and "Non-Visualization" mode is almost the same.