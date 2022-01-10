font size in deferment laptops!
Hello
I have a problem with fonts size in EA,
font size in my PC is OK (Left photo) but in my friend's PC is very big(Right photo),
My another friend use this EA in tablet and he has same problem.
what is the standard solution for this problem?
Try to change the computer's screen resolution.
Try to change the computer's screen resolution.
Can I define a variable proportional to the resolution ?
Can I define a variable proportional to the resolution ?
No, but some EAs or indicators have fint size parameters in their settings.
No, but some EAs or indicators have fint size parameters in their settings.
thank you for your answer,
I have an expert that it works good in my PC and my friend's laptop without changing the font size in settings,
of curse it is ex5 file and I don't have source code, this photo :
Can anyone else help?
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Hello
I have a problem with fonts size in EA,
font size in my PC is OK (Left photo) but in my friend's PC is very big(Right photo),
My another friend use this EA in tablet and he has same problem.
what is the standard solution for this problem?