Errors, bugs, questions - page 1048
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As I understand it, there is an error in the help
As I understand it, there is an error in the help
What's wrong with it?
Already figured it out.
I still should have specified the numerator in the function parameter.
And CL_USE_ANY, as I understood it, is marked there as -1, which is strange (i.e. I assumed that the numbers there are from 0 to 2, as they should be).
CL_USE_ANY -1
CL_USE_GPU_ONLY -2
CL_USE_CPU_ONLY -3
Minus values + no numerator. What's the point here?
Already figured it out.
I still should have specified the numerator in the function parameter.
And CL_USE_ANY, as I understood it, is marked there as -1, which is strange (i.e. I assumed that the numbers there are from 0 to 2, as they should be).
CL_USE_ANY -1
CL_USE_GPU_ONLY -2
CL_USE_CPU_ONLY -3
Minus values + no numerator. What is the point here?
The point is that positive values are already occupied by specific device numbers.
Since it is not clear how many of them the user has there (maybe 100500?). Therefore, negative values are taken for generalized modifiers.
The point is that positive values are already occupied by specific device numbers.
Because it's not clear how many of them the user has there (maybe 100500?). Therefore, negative values are taken for generalized modifiers.
For example, if I have CPU + two video cards, specifying 0, what command will I give?
The list of devices with IDs is shown at the start of the terminal.
Should there be a CPU in this list?
When successfully changing the device type, the log displays a record like "OpenCL: GPU device 'GeForce GT 630' selected", can I also put the device number?
The list of devices with IDs is displayed at the start of the terminal.
Renat, I've been shy to ask: How is the OpenCL device rating calculated?
2013.08.23 09:31:23 OpenCL Device #1: CPU AuthenticAMD AMD Phenom(tm) II X6 1100T Processor with OpenCL 1.1 (6 units, 3840 MHz, 16345 Mb, version 2.0, rating 17)
2013.08.23 09:31:23 OpenCL Device #0: GPU Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Cayman with OpenCL 1.1 (20 units, 750 MHz, 1024 Mb, version CAL 1.4.1703 (VM), rating 171)
2013.08.23 09:31:23 OpenCL Device #1: CPU AuthenticAMD AMD Phenom(tm) II X6 1100T Processor with OpenCL 1.1 (6 units, 3840 MHz, 16345 Mb, version 2.0, rating 17)
I don't have a CPU in my list, I have an AMD FX-8150 x8. What should I do to make it appear?