Errors, bugs, questions - page 2649

New comment
 
Stanislav Korotky:

I know perfectly well that the main module should be without folders - it is, the default folder they "finish" themselves by dropping down the options to the right of the download buttons.

It does not work.

I have it like this.


 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Hi all.

Tell me, has anyone encountered the problem of testing multicurrency robots?

Are you using a timer? Check if the timer events are identical from pass to pass.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Has anyone encountered the problem of testing multicurrency robots?

Are all quotes for all currency pairs required by the Expert Advisor loaded?

Yes, the quotes are identical. It's all about the entry point (the event you are working on).

Well, you may encounter some unobvious nuances, for example, when checking the appearance of a bar. But all this can be improved with a debugger.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Yes, the quotes are identical. It's all about the entry point (the event you are working on).

Well, you may encounter some unobvious nuances, e.g. when checking if a bar appears. But this all can be worked out with a debugger.

Bar control, all turned off.
I do not remember that such an error has occurred before.
Either I must have made a mistake somewhere or conditions in the tester changed.

Such an opinion that different character, different ticks are loaded.

For e.g.: When testing gbpusd, it will shift data to it but for other pairs it filters ticks for loading to use less memory.

Thanks, we will look for it.
Of course.........
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Such an opinion, that on different symbol, different ticks are loaded.

Well, for example: we test gbpusd, so it loads everything on it, and on other pairs it filters ticks for loading, to use less memory.

Well, then check it, it's elementary. Record all ticks into files and compare.

My results are identical when run on any instrument.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

So check it, it's elementary. Write all the ticks in the files and compare them.

My results are identical when run on any instrument.


Thanks, I'll keep looking.
What's your frequency?
 
Konstantin Gruzdev:

Are you using a timer? Check if the timer events are identical from pass to pass.

With a timer, yes,
More likely to increase the timer frequency ......
It's missing some number of ticks. That's what's causing the difference in the results. The difference is very small. But enough to miss 1 tick and everything is turned upside down.
 
Stanislav Korotky:

I know perfectly well that the main module should be without folders - it is, the default folder they "finish" themselves by dropping down the options to the right of the download buttons.

It doesn't work.

Move the mql5pack-ico.zip file in the archive to the folder.

 
Anton:

Could you look into this problem as well?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Libraries: HistoryTicks

fxsaber, 2020.01.09 14:43

Unfortunately, there is no way to update it. The KB machine gives this 
MQL4\Include\fxsaber\HistoryTicks\ArrayResize.mqh(110,14) : error 165: 'ArrayResize_Real' - function already defined and has body
MQL4\Include\fxsaber\HistoryTicks\ArrayResize.mqh(172,14) : error 165: 'ArrayResize_Real' - function already defined and has body
MQL4\Include\fxsaber\HistoryTicks\ArrayResize.mqh(110,14) : error 165: 'ArrayResize_Real' - function already defined and has body
MQL4\Include\fxsaber\HistoryTicks\ArrayResize.mqh(172,14) : error 165: 'ArrayResize_Real' - function already defined and has body
Everything compiles in ME without errors.

The moderator was updating by hand at my request. But I can't ask every time. The machine does not pass.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
What is your frequency?

According to the ticks of all the instruments used.

1...264226432644264526462647264826492650265126522653265426552656...3193
New comment