Errors, bugs, questions - page 2649
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I know perfectly well that the main module should be without folders - it is, the default folder they "finish" themselves by dropping down the options to the right of the download buttons.
It does not work.
I have it like this.
Hi all.
Tell me, has anyone encountered the problem of testing multicurrency robots?
Are you using a timer? Check if the timer events are identical from pass to pass.
Has anyone encountered the problem of testing multicurrency robots?
Are all quotes for all currency pairs required by the Expert Advisor loaded?
Yes, the quotes are identical. It's all about the entry point (the event you are working on).
Well, you may encounter some unobvious nuances, for example, when checking the appearance of a bar. But all this can be improved with a debugger.
Yes, the quotes are identical. It's all about the entry point (the event you are working on).
Well, you may encounter some unobvious nuances, e.g. when checking if a bar appears. But this all can be worked out with a debugger.
Well, then check it, it's elementary. Record all ticks into files and compare.
My results are identical when run on any instrument.
So check it, it's elementary. Write all the ticks in the files and compare them.
My results are identical when run on any instrument.
Are you using a timer? Check if the timer events are identical from pass to pass.
I know perfectly well that the main module should be without folders - it is, the default folder they "finish" themselves by dropping down the options to the right of the download buttons.
It doesn't work.
Move the mql5pack-ico.zip file in the archive to the folder.
Could you look into this problem as well?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Libraries: HistoryTicks
fxsaber, 2020.01.09 14:43Unfortunately, there is no way to update it. The KB machine gives this Everything compiles in ME without errors.
The moderator was updating by hand at my request. But I can't ask every time. The machine does not pass.
According to the ticks of all the instruments used.