Errors, bugs, questions - page 97
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If return has a lot of brackets - it starts getting confused!?
Here, for example, is a function that returns a number from a string like "klsfd Step 2:
How is it different from this one?
The second one will cause compile-time problems, while the first one won't.
Try this
You need to explicitly convert the result to the int type.
PS
But as I understand this warning can be ignored in principle...
Well it is clear, but logically it is not correct! An expression to the right of the equality sign should return the int type!
Well it's understandable, but logically it's not right! The expression to the right of the equal sign should return int type ?!
It is int for SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL but the function may return other types as well...
Identifier
Description
Property type
SYMBOL_SELECT
Indicates that the symbol is selected in the Market Watch
bool
SYMBOL_VOLUME
Volume - Volume of the last trade
long
SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH
Maximum Volume for the day
long
SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW
Lowest Volume for the day
long
SYMBOL_VOLUMEBID
Volume in current Bid
long
SYMBOL_VOLUMEASK
Volume in current Ask
long
SYMBOL_TIME
Last Quote Time
datetime
SYMBOL_DIGITS
Number of decimal places
int
SYMBOL_SPREAD
Spread size in pips
int
SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT
Sign of a floating spread
bool
PS
Besides, as I've already written above, this warning can be "ignored" if you can be sure that the code is correct...
Can you please tell me how to turn off the automatic update? My workplace only gives me 200 MB for a month. One more update and the traffic will be ruined :(
"updated" to the latest build - as a result, each time you connect to the Internet, the client at first consumes 60 mb, then does not respond, forced to close the
client through the task manager, opened the program "defragmentation disk This section of the drive (where the client is installed) is very fragmented, defragmentation
still does not help, files in the directory (where the terminal MQL-5 is installed) are still fragmented.
I rewrote my EA from MQL4 to MQL5. When compiling - does not make a single error or comment. During testing - not a single trade. Where can I find the reason for this result? What should be the first thing to look for?
The log is, you could say, blank. I'm used to MQL4 writing like wrong lot or wrong stops....
This is the tester's log, with an indication of where to look at the agent's log