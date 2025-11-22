Errors, bugs, questions - page 1905
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If you convert that many bits to gigabytes you get - 1075000000000000GB.
Was working in MetaEditor 1601.
The battery charge was at 0% and during the compilation of MT4 program the laptop was out of power.
I was very surprised, when next time I opened working file instead of the code it contained 311 KB of NUL values.
If possible, please consider a safer implementation of the save procedure during compilation.
Drained the battery on the laptop.
Was working in MetaEditor 1601.
The battery charge was at 0% and during the compilation of MT4 program the laptop was out of power.
I was very surprised, when next time I opened working file instead of the code it contained 311 KB of NUL values.
If possible, please consider a safer implementation of saving procedure during compilation.
Maybe there is a point to buy a laptop with a more powerful battery? Or work safely from the mains ?
Drained the battery on the laptop.
Was working in MetaEditor 1601.
The battery charge was at 0% and during the compilation of MT4 program the laptop was out of power.
I was very surprised, when next time I opened working file instead of the code it contained 311 KB of NUL values.
If possible, please consider a safer implementation of saving procedure during compilation.
better to put a security guard on the laptop to monitor the battery charge and plug it in if necessary ))
Hibernation is there for this purpose... and power sockets with a timer...
Are you sure that number is exactly 860000000000000000 ?
If you convert that many bits to gigabytes you get - 1075000000000000GB.
I counted zeros myself....
Now set 6.18e+18, if more OnTesterPass is called only on new generation. With direct bruteforcing it is not called at all... And not a word about it in the help. People have to search for such "peculiarities" of the tester themselves, spending much time on it.
I'm confused by the contract specification:
2. Tick price == value of 1 pip ==SYMBOL_POINT
do I understand it correctly?
This confusion arose because of the TGKA stock at Otkritie broker, the specification there is not correct:
1. tick size == 0.000005
2. tick price == 0.00001 (should be 0.000001)
Hello! In MT4, when you delete a limit order inside a spread, there is often an error situation - the order to be deleted hangs, which can only be fixed by reloading the terminal. As far as I understood the mechanism , it occurs in the following way:
1 ) We set a limit inside the spread, close to the price Ask (for Buy orders Limit) or Bid (forSell orders Limit) and after some time we try to delete it.
2 ) We send a command OrderDelete(), while this command goes to the server, the order may already be executed on the server (it is inside the spread, very close to the activation price). It appears that when the command reaches the server, it will be applied to the market order and we will get an error in the terminal and a frozen order. In this case, the order in the terminal remains a limit order (also defined as a limit order using the OrderType() function) and will only appear as a market order after a terminal restart. If you keep deleting it as a limit one , you will see an error in the Expert Advisor's log with code: 3, and in the terminal log:[Invalid parameters]. Actually, no actions with such a suspended order are possible - it is a limit order in the client terminal and a market order on the server . The order cannot be deleted manually either.
I attach a simplified EA (only for Buy Limit), for error reproduction and a profile with 8 EAs installed in parallel (the error appears faster, than if the error is caught by one EA - though it also occurs with one installed EA). The Buy order Limit is set at 1 five-digit point below the Ask price and is removed after 1 second after being set. If you set an order even 5 points below Ask price and delete it after any number of seconds/minutes/hours, the error will still happen from time to time, just less frequently because the mechanism of its appearance does not change.
You need to start the terminal and wait for the pending order to appear. Usually you do not have to wait more than an hour, depending on market activity.
Just in case, system:
Microsoft Windows XP (X86 based PC), IE 08.00, 2 x Intel Core i3-2120@ 3.30GHz, RAM: 2421 / 3981 Mb, HDD: 195187 / 666422 Mb, GMT+03:00
MT4: Version 4.00 Build 1090 (19 May 2017)
MetaEditor: Version 5.00 build 1601 (19 May 2017)