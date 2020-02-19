Error "out of memory" and then the indicator crashes
yes , i also got this same error 2 days ago , just restart the terminal . that worked for me.
Desmond Wright:
yes , i also got this same error 2 days ago , just restart the terminal . that worked for me.
I am a Macian, I never restart, I need a reason and a true solution ;)
Reason: I created several thousand objects by code using "new", collected them in an array and forgot to use "delete" at one specific point in the code.
Status: Solved
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Never seen this before, and due to the "complexity" of the message, no clue why and where. Any ideas?