Error "out of memory" and then the indicator crashes

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Never seen this before, and due to the "complexity" of the message, no clue why and where. Any ideas?


 

yes , i also got this same error 2 days ago , just restart the terminal . that worked for me.

 
Desmond Wright:

yes , i also got this same error 2 days ago , just restart the terminal . that worked for me.

I am a Macian, I never restart, I need a reason and a true solution ;) 

 

Reason: I created several thousand objects by code using "new", collected them in an array and forgot to use "delete" at one specific point in the code. 

Status: Solved

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