backtest problem!
hello my friends, may you help me please?
am trying to back test an EA but there is a problem and i don't know how to solve it, it always opens fixed lot 0.1, i tried everything to change it but nothing changed, i tried all installed EAs, changed fixed lot to 0.01 but it still doesn't work.
changed to auto but still nothing changed.
i even reinstalled MT4.. LOL 😂
but lot still fixed to 0.1, tried another broker platform but i got the same result!
but when i set the same settings on demo it works correctly!
what is the problem and what should I do??
HELP
- MT4 Instant execution order
- EA doens't trigger the order and returns a error
- How to install MT4 Indicators?
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you haven't even stated a want. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you haven't even stated a want. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
whroeder1:
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you haven't even stated a want. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you haven't even stated a want. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
what brpken code are you talking about ??
there is no problem with EA's coding , i am using them more than 2 years and they work perfect .
the problem is somewhere else .
relax ,, i am not begging your help for free , i am just asking if someone have an idea and if you don't understand what i am talking about you just don't have to answer.
Hamood78955: there is no problemYou want it to have variable lot sizes. There must be code to do that. Either there isn't any, or it's broken. Make up you mind. Either way we can't see your code.
Hamood78955: but there is a problem it always opens fixed lot 0.1
Hamood78955: but there is a problem it always opens fixed lot 0.1
whroeder1:
You want it to have variable lot sizes. There must be code to do that. Either there isn't any, or it's broken. Make up you mind. Either way we can't see your code.
You want it to have variable lot sizes. There must be code to do that. Either there isn't any, or it's broken. Make up you mind. Either way we can't see your code.
by the way, i am not a beginner as you think , i am 12 years trader or more, and i know very well how to set lot sizes and when i say that the code isn't broken that means it's not .
so if you have something useful to say it's OK ,otherwise don't bother me or i will report you to admins.
my regards
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register