Errors, bugs, questions - page 176

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[Deleted]  
Urain:

I don't mind that you write code for yourself, I mind that you require MQ to use a platform for you.

It's not like I'm a user anymore, it's just you.


It was supposed to introduce a new group of accounts, with 0.01 lot. The other users should not have been bothered by this (Who needs accounts with standard minimums).

Good luck

 
Renat:
Done.
Great, they also increased the maximum lot, so now I can test my shifter EA in a large lot range.
 

Dear, there is (or it seems to me there is) an error in executing the += operator for variables of the double structure type.

struct Ssignals
  {
public:
   double            OpenLong;
  };

class indicator
  {
private:
   Ssignals          condition;
public:
   Ssignals            MA();

};

Ssignals indicator::MA(){
condition.OpenLong=0;
condition.OpenLong+=1; // выдает случайный результат
return (condition);
}
Build 346.
Документация по MQL5: Программы MQL5 / Ошибки выполнения
Документация по MQL5: Программы MQL5 / Ошибки выполнения
  • www.mql5.com
Программы MQL5 / Ошибки выполнения - Документация по MQL5
 
Interesting:

A new group of accounts was supposed to be introduced, with a lot size of 0.01. The idea was that the rest of the users should not be bothered by this (Who needs accounts with standard minimums).

Good luck

you teach so wonderfully...

Can I have a link to a non-empty glass.

Your

For MT5 I already have 3-4 DCs picked out.

I'm interested too...

;)

Does it all work out there? Can we be discreet? Give me direct links to the resource!

I think no one will suspect you of advertising.

You can't advertise what you don't have...

;)

[Deleted]  
avatara:

you teach so wonderfully...

Can I have a link to a non-empty glass.

Your

I'm interested, too...

;)

Does everything work there? Can we not be secret? Give us direct links to the resource!

I don't think anyone will suspect you of advertising.

You can't advertise what isn't there...

;)

1. Isn't it great? I doubt it...

2. Are there any "normal glasses" within the Forex exchange rates?

I`ve already know where to work with charts in MT5. I would really be interested in a currency futures bet.


3. Is it an advertisement? Is it a secret?

a) Alpari; b) Broco; c) Admiral Markets.

 

The terminal does not install from the 1st time

Same thing on another broker yesterday and always at this exact location... Yesterday one of the terminals installed for the 7th time and the other one for the 23rd time. Tried on different computers...


First I tried to download from europe to this place, then switched to russia, then to america and gave me an error


О! It connects to Cyprus and installs from the one hundred and fifty-eighth time...

 
solomenikm:

Dear, there is (or it seems to me that there is) an error in executing the += operator for variables of the double type structure.

Build 346

I looked both in the terminal and in debugging.

Is this exact problem in the code you cite? Maybe I'm looking in a wrong place?

 
solomenikm:

Dear, there is (or it seems to me that there is) an error in executing += operator for variables of double type structure.

Build 346.

The problem is not with the structure.

Before performing mathematical operators of addition/subtraction/division/multiplication on a variable, it must first be initialized with some value (better to do it when the variable is declared).

So, this is wrong:

f+=1;//Прибавление числа к не инициализированной переменной, результат непредсказуем

This is correct:

int f=0;//инициализировали числом 0
f+=1;//прибавили к инициализированной переменной 1
//-------------------------------------------

//или так
int f=1;//Сразу инициализируем переменную числом 1 при объявлении переменной
//-------------------------------------------

//или так
int f;
f=1;//операция присваивания, работает и с не инициализированными переменными, равнозначно инициализации числом при объявлении переменной.
 

This is where the initialisation comes in.

condition.OpenLong=0;
condition.OpenLong+=1;
 
alexvd:

This is where the initialisation comes in.

Hmm, really...
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