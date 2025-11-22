Errors, bugs, questions - page 178
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I don't know, but the only time I got into such a situation on my real account was on the first tick after the gap. And in the DC contract it is described exactly like that.
Maybe Profiles would work for you? They retain the arrangement of the graphs:
Are you guys kidding me?
I just asked a simple question, it's visually visible on the screen - open two MT side by side on the computers and try to do what I write, in 4, it takes 3-5 seconds, in 5 it will NOT work at all.
Profile is saved in the order as decided by the software, mine does not remember at all.
How else can I explain it?
What is wrong in this case? Can you explain it in details with pictures?
In the picture, the stop close arrow is located at the crossing of the alligator lines at the gap (about the price at which the stop order for a buy position was placed) and the arrow should have been located at the Open price of the new bar after the gap, i.e. with the slippage not in favour of the trader.
Are you guys kidding me?
I just asked a simple question, it is visually visible on the screen - open two MT next to the computers and try to do what I write, in 4, it will take 3-5 seconds, in 5 it will NOT work at all.
Profile is saved in the order as decided by the software, mine does not remember at all.
How else can I explain it?
Behaviour in 4 and 5 is the same - I just compared it. In the profile automatically saves what was the last.
In 5: you line up the graph tabs in the right order with drag'n'drop and then execute one of the commands from the "Window" menu
Are you guys kidding me?
I just asked a simple question, it is visually visible on the screen - open two MT next to the computers and try to do what I write, in 4, it will take 3-5 seconds, in 5 it does not work at all.
Profile is saved in the order as decided by the software, mine does not remember at all.
How else can I explain it?
Try to be clear about what you're doing. The phrase "you can click several times on the charts in the sequence you want" unfortunately doesn't give you the slightest idea of what you're doing.
The behaviour in 4 and 5 is the same - I just compared it. The profile automatically saves what was last.
In 5: you line up the graph tabs in the right order with drag'n'drop and then execute one of the commands from the "Window" menu
Not the same behaviour, Alexey. :)
If you click on charts SECOND and then choose "window-vertical/horizontal" WHILE the charts pane is closed in MT4, you quickly get the desired result and it can be saved to a profile without problems.
Now try to do the same in MT5 - you won't succeed!
You suggest to drag and drop in the right order the CHART HOLIDINGS on the panel WHERE there is only text and graphs are not visually visible, it is much longer, especially when you have a lot of these tabs and they do not fit all over the screen width. What's more, there are a lot of HUGE ones among them that need to be skipped and not taken into account when arranging them on the screen, and there are many such options in EVERY profile.
What masochist came up with that?
After all, in 4, everything was simple, clear and fast.
1. Is it great? I doubt it...
2. Are there any "normal glasses" within the forex exchange rates?
Where to work with tumblers in MT5 was told, and more than once. I'd really be interested in a currency futures bet.
3. Is it an advertisement? Is it a secret?
a) Alpari; b) Broco; c) Admiral Markets.
I have no one to ask except you ... :(
It happens that you are the only one who sees "working"...
Can I get a direct link to download the distribution package?
It's awkward, but it's true.
Simple theme - but Admiral won't load...
That's weird.
;)
In the picture the arrow to close the position by stop is placed at the crossing of alligator lines at the gap (about this price was the stop order at the position to buy) and the arrow should have been placed at the Open price of the new bar after the gap, i.e. with taking into account the slippage not in favour of the trader.
Well not the same behaviour, Alexei. :)
If you click on charts EVERYWHERE and then select "window-vertical/horizontal" WHILE the charts pane is CLOSE in MT4, you quickly get the desired result and it can be saved to a profile without any problems.
Now try to do the same in MT5 - you won't succeed!
You suggest to drag and drop in the right order the CHART HOLIDINGS on the panel, where there is only text and graphs are not visually visible, it is much longer, especially when you have a lot of these tabs, and they do not fit all over the width of the screen. What's more, there are a lot of HUGE ones among them that need to be skipped and not taken into account when arranging them on the screen, and there are many such options in EVERY profile.
What masochist came up with that?
After all, in 4, everything was simple, clear and fast.
Now it's finally clear what is meant.
What's wrong with the graphs panel?
The things that don't fit on the screen are easy to scroll.
Selecting a tab activates the chart window and you can see it visually.
How often do you have to rearrange the charts anyway?
Try to clearly describe exactly what you are doing. The phrase "you can click several times on the charts in the Necessary sequence" unfortunately doesn't give the slightest idea of what you're doing.
trying :)
I have 25 charts in my profile, at the moment I need to place 12 of them on my desktop in a certain sequence using the "window-vertical/horizontal" option, the tabbed chart panel fits 18 charts across the width of the screen, besides, 13 charts of 25 are in collapsed form. Often, the charts have to be "shuffled"; the proposed option is extremely inconvenient and time-consuming. And it is not clear why there was a need to change the usual, YOU set the algorithm in the previous versions of MT4 and 3 software?