Errors, bugs, questions - page 177
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The terminal does not install from the 1st time
Same thing on another broker yesterday and always at this exact location... Yesterday one of the terminals installed for the 7th time and the other one for the 23rd time. Tried on different computers...
First I tried to download from europe to this place, then switched to russia, then to america and gave me an error
О! It connects to Cyprus and installs from the one hundred and fifty-eighth time...
In MT4 (and even in MT3 was) there is an option to place windows in SELECTED order on the MT window desktop, but in MT5 it does not work.
I.e. in MT4 you can click several times on charts in a Necessary order and then select the option "place vertically/horizontally" to get a desired environment.
But it doesn't work in MT5 :(
Or maybe it does, but it is implemented differently?
Yesterday, many ISPs in Russia were having problems accessing the outside. This was leading to constant disconnections.
В МТ4 (и даже в МТ3 была) есть опция расположения окон в ВЫБРАННОМ порядке на рабочем столе окна МТ, а вот в МТ 5 она не работает.
I.e. in MT4 you can click several times on the charts in the Necessary sequence and then select the "place vertically/horizontally" option to get the required environment.
But it doesn't work in MT5 :(
Or maybe it does, but it is implemented differently?
Main menu->window
1. In the strategy tester stop loss execution at "not market" price
Removed the rest. Figured it out.
simple_user:
Main menu->window
Sorry, you misunderstood my question.
I need a STRICTLY defined order of arrangement of chart windows by columns and horizontals on MT desktop. You have it in MT4, while in MT5, even if you manually put them in the right order, you'll get the RIGHT order by pressing the menu option you specified.
I.e. MT, by some scheme, sculpts the charts onto the screen as it sees fit and yours won't be remembered. Absurd !
Found several bugs in one morning
1. In the strategy tester, stop loss execution at a "non-market" price
Developers.
Would it be possible to make the result for EventKillTimer() boolean too? Because I don't know if the timer is stopped or not.
Maybe Profiles would work for you? They retain the arrangement of the graphs:
The stop is executed with slippage at the gap. In reality, it will be the same. Or does it mean something else?
I don't know, but the only time I got in such a situation on my real account was on the first tick after the gap. And in the brokerage contract it is described exactly like that.